CIS Launches National Cardiology Platform in Partnership With Lee Equity Partners

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS), one of the largest independent cardiovascular practices in the country, announced the launch of a national cardiovascular platform, Cardiovascular Logistics, in partnership with private equity firm Lee Equity Partners, headquartered in New York City.

The launch of Cardiovascular Logistics will build and support a network of cardiovascular practices in the U.S.—all with a common mission to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available. CIS currently employs 60 physicians across 21 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi, with an additional 23 physicians under management in Chicago, IL. CIS was founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983 in Houma, LA and has developed a global reputation for clinical excellence and innovation. CIS and its clinics will strive to operate in the same way and support their communities, with the same high level of care, innovation, expertise, and top-notch staff.

“Our mission at CIS from day one, from inception, has been to provide our patients with the highest-quality cardiovascular care available, and it has been our guiding light. We are eager to execute our mission on a much broader scale with national impact,” said CIS founder Dr. Craig Walker. “This partnership will better serve our patients, as we strive to improve healthcare. This will be a win for our patients.”

David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics said, “We are pleased to partner with Lee Equity given their long-term track record of building strategic partnerships with clinically-strong healthcare companies across the nation and helping them grow into market-leading national healthcare platforms focused on clinical excellence and high patient satisfaction. Together, we will seek to partner with the leading cardiovascular practices across the country, share best practices and improve cardiovascular care for all. We look forward to announcing additional partnerships with leading cardiology practices, who will help form the foundation of Cardiovascular Logistics, in the coming months.”

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Craig Walker, David Konur, and the entire physician and management teams at CIS,” said Collins Ward, Partner at Lee Equity. “CIS has a global reputation in cardiovascular care, and we believe Lee Equity’s experience in multi-site healthcare will help build Cardiovascular Logistics into the leading national platform of cardiology practices.”

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,150 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for three years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 39 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests within three distinct sectors, healthcare services, financial services, and business services, where the team has developed deep relationships over decades. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.

