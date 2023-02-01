ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan-favorite Online Slots by Konami Gaming Rolling Out on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--

Konami Gaming, Inc. today announced the arrival of popular slot games such as China Shores™, All Aboard™ Dynamite Dash™, Quick Strike™ Online, and more to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey and Michigan. The partnership also makes Konami’s complete online games library available across all real money sites owned and operated by Caesars Digital. Caesars online players across jurisdictions including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ontario can now look forward to an ongoing release of fun and familiar Konami slot games that have become popular inside Caesars brick-and-mortar casino locations across North America.

Konami library of top slots now available for online casino play in multiple jurisdictions (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The iconic Konami slot characters, bonuses, features, and sounds that players find at the casino have launched online through Caesars, with real money wagering,” said Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “As a result, more people in more places can enjoy the entertainment they know and love, with convenience and comfort.”

“Our world-class casino mobile app and online sites provide an all-in-one destination for exceptional gaming entertainment,” said Matt Sunderland, senior vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital. “We’re pleased to be working with Konami to bring even more diversified entertainment options to our online players that build on our goal of offering unmatched gaming experiences both in person and online.”

For more than 20 years, Konami Gaming has been a leading developer of land-based casino games. Through this collaboration between Konami and Caesars, online players can tap into casino classics like China Shores and in the next moment explore fresh hits like Ocean Spin™ Kingdom’s Treasures™—directly from an online device.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

