Idaho State

The Little-Known Park In Idaho That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst

Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Idaho’s Celebrity-Favorite Ski Resort Is Just as Fun For Non-Skiers

Sun Valley, the storied ski town in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains, evokes images of an alpine Shangri-La for movie stars, literary celebrities, and socialites. Initially popularized by Felix Schaffgotsch, an Austrian count who searched the world for the perfect ski town, Sun Valley’s glamorous reputation makes sense: John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and countless Hollywood icons vacationed here regularly. Ernest Hemingway spent his later years fishing, writing memoirs, and patronizing local public houses in Sun Valley. Today names like Musk, Schwarzenegger, and Gates pop up frequently on guest lists at the Sun Valley Lodge.
Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter

Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
Bull moose euthanized by Fish and Game near local freeway

On Monday evening, January 30, 2023, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a moose very close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. Once on scene, the officer found a large bull moose within 30 feet of the interstate where vehicle speed limits are 80 mph and road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions. The officer was able to get...
Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives

One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Idaho gas prices fly past the national average

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
The One Idaho-Related Question That Would Stump Most Gem Staters

Jeopardy is still the most-watched trivia game show in the world, even though iconic host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Judging by a YouTube channel devoted to all things Idaho, it appears most residents of the country's forty-third state would get one question wrong about their home if asked by Mr. Trebek.
