Drought levels look to be improving but not enough to get out of drought
All of Eastern Idaho is seeing precipitation above normal which is helping us to recover from our previous years of drought.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
The Little-Known Park In Idaho That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
Canceling school is not an easy task when it comes to Idaho weather
Recent cold temperatures, and school cancellations have sparked a lot of conversation with students and families about what it took for schools to shut down. With wind chill warnings being issued and temperatures well below zero schools were canceled due to student safety concerns.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
3 things to know this morning – February 3, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
Idaho’s Celebrity-Favorite Ski Resort Is Just as Fun For Non-Skiers
Sun Valley, the storied ski town in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains, evokes images of an alpine Shangri-La for movie stars, literary celebrities, and socialites. Initially popularized by Felix Schaffgotsch, an Austrian count who searched the world for the perfect ski town, Sun Valley’s glamorous reputation makes sense: John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe and countless Hollywood icons vacationed here regularly. Ernest Hemingway spent his later years fishing, writing memoirs, and patronizing local public houses in Sun Valley. Today names like Musk, Schwarzenegger, and Gates pop up frequently on guest lists at the Sun Valley Lodge.
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter
Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
Bull moose euthanized by Fish and Game near local freeway
On Monday evening, January 30, 2023, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a moose very close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. Once on scene, the officer found a large bull moose within 30 feet of the interstate where vehicle speed limits are 80 mph and road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions. The officer was able to get...
Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives
One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Idaho gas prices fly past the national average
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
If You See Orange Paint in the Woods in Idaho, You Need to Leave ASAP
In 2021, Idaho welcomed more than 64,000 new residents. Short of having to brush up on some basic traffic laws to get your Idaho driver’s license, there’s really no “Welcome to Idaho” course you have to complete. But maybe there should be. If you lived outside...
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho. An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit. The officer got the moose to move away...
The One Idaho-Related Question That Would Stump Most Gem Staters
Jeopardy is still the most-watched trivia game show in the world, even though iconic host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Judging by a YouTube channel devoted to all things Idaho, it appears most residents of the country's forty-third state would get one question wrong about their home if asked by Mr. Trebek.
