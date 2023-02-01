ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Which of these things should I try this month in Macon? You’re in control, so vote now!

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZeH6_0kYVe2Gd00

It’s a new year and well, same me.

I’m a reporter for the Telegraph in Macon and I love coffee, food, fashion and family — and this year, I want to try new things: new restaurants, coffee shops, a new workout, new places to take my toddler, try an art class or even a TikTok hack.

Each month, I’ll post a poll with a few options to choose from and it’s up to you to vote for what I should try next in Middle Georgia.

After I try it, I’ll post a review, complete with photos and details about the experience.

If you have a specific request, email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com and I’ll include it in my next poll.

This poll ends at noon on Feb. 8.

Here are this month’s choices:

