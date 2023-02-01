Which of these things should I try this month in Macon? You’re in control, so vote now!
It’s a new year and well, same me.
I’m a reporter for the Telegraph in Macon and I love coffee, food, fashion and family — and this year, I want to try new things: new restaurants, coffee shops, a new workout, new places to take my toddler, try an art class or even a TikTok hack.
Each month, I’ll post a poll with a few options to choose from and it’s up to you to vote for what I should try next in Middle Georgia.
After I try it, I’ll post a review, complete with photos and details about the experience.
If you have a specific request, email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com and I’ll include it in my next poll.
This poll ends at noon on Feb. 8.
Here are this month’s choices:
