1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police shoot, kill man after responding to overdose call in KCK Friday night
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot and killed a person on Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue.
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
Shooting in Westport area kills 20-year-old woman, sparks call for action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third shooting in Westport since July and Kansas City’s 15th homicide for the year has people weighing in on what Kansas City should be doing differently. Westport is a destination for many on a sunny day but not everyone feels safe returning for...
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
One person killed in Kansas City shooting Wednesday night
One person died after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri late Wednesday night near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.
Kansas vehicle theft suspect arrested after eluding police in 3 chases
A man accused in several Kansas vehicle thefts and who allegedly avoided capture in three chases in January was arrested in Lawrence Thursday.
KCPD opens homicide investigation after shooting victim arrives at the hospital overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide. Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital regarding a shooting victim who had been privately driven to the hospital. The victim was rushed into the hospital for treatment but was...
19-year-old dead in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police say a victim was shot near East 71st and Askew and died at the hospital a short time later.
Kansas City firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at apartment complex on E. Linwood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the Mayfair Linwood Apartments at 1224 E. LInwood Blvd. on a fire call. When they arrived, they found a fire on the...
Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood. According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Kansas City police look for driver in road rage shooting
Kansas City police look for a Charger believed to be involved in a road rage shooting on Nov. 11, 2022, that left a victim paralyzed.
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases
LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
Kansas City east side shooting kills person inside vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot and killed inside their vehicle late Tuesday night on Kansas City’s east side, with no suspect in custody. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue. There they found a vehicle with a person inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews tried to help the person, but they were declared dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Victim found shot dead inside vehicle in east Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department says a victim was found shot and declared dead inside of a vehicle near 24th and Brighton Avenue Tuesday.
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
Kansas City authorities investigating suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a possible suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City fire crews at currently at Arrowhead Stadium, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms. Multiple fire crews, including a hazmat unit, are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KMBC...
