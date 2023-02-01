ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood. According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City east side shooting kills person inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot and killed inside their vehicle late Tuesday night on Kansas City’s east side, with no suspect in custody. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue. There they found a vehicle with a person inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews tried to help the person, but they were declared dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO

