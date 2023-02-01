High School Basketball | Northeastern boys pull away late from Camden; Northeastern girls storm past Lady Bruins

Last time the Northeastern and Camden boys’ basketball teams met, the Eagles had to work back from a double-digit halftime deficit to get the win.

That wasn’t the case at home on Tuesday as Northeastern led for much of it and while the Bruins held a couple second-half leads in a tight game, the Eagles finished it out strong for a 50-42 victory.

“We just have to learn how to turn it on and keep it on,” Northeastern head coach Ronald Nixon said. “We didn’t execute like we’re supposed to. We got off to a slow start. Nothing against Camden, they’re a great team, but our expectations for this team are higher than how we performed tonight.”

It was a slow start for both teams as Northeastern (11-7, 8-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) led just 7-6 after the first quarter.

The night began with a Tyell Saunders triple on the first shot of the game. That 3-0 Eagles advantage stayed that way until Camden’s Jordan Cooper connected from beyond the arc with 4:10 left to make it 3-3.

Romeo Paxton gave Camden its first lead 25 seconds later with his own 3, but E.J. Sutton hit a shot and Jayden Alexander knocked down two free throws with 57 seconds left to put Northeastern in front 7-6.

To start the second quarter, Brett Mansfield drained a triple to give the Bruins (10-8, 5-7 NCC) a 9-7 lead.

Still, Northeastern responded with the next 11 points, six of which came from Tyquan Harney, for an 18-9 lead with 2:55 left in the first half.

It was Harney’s first game back after a hip pointer injury kept him out a few games. Nixon noted he was anticipating playing him a limited amount of minutes.

“Ended up keeping him in the majority of the game,” he said.

Northeastern’s lead reached a first half-high nine points a couple times in the remaining moments of the second quarter, but Xzavior Wiggins kept Camden in the game.

He scored the Bruins’ last eight points of the half including a baseline jumper to make it 18-11, a triple to make it 20-14 and another 3 with one second remaining to keep Camden within 23-17 at halftime, seven seconds after Unique Bount knocked down a 3 for the Eagles.

“We’ve been waiting for that,” Camden head coach Mark Harnly said of Wiggins’ game. “That’s what we see every night in practice. Hopefully, this carries into tomorrow and Friday and the rest of the year. That’s what we expect out of him every game.”

Wiggins, who was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, kept it going in the third quarter.

The Bruins kept pace early with Northeastern thanks to a triple from Cooper and basket from Matt Bonilla making it 28-24.

Then, Wiggins hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Camden a 30-28 lead with 3:50 left in the third.

Harney, who scored 14 points, tied it 30-30 with 1:10 left and after Wiggins scored on a baseline layup with 30 seconds to go, Saunders, who led Northeastern with 15 points, answered on a basket assisted by Harney with five seconds left for a 32-32 tie.

Nineteen seconds into the fourth quarter, Harney hit the first of two free throws and when he missed the second, Saunders got the offensive rebound and put it back up for two and a 35-32 Eagles lead.

Wiggins, once again, hit his fifth 3 moments later to tie it back up and the next time down the floor saw Brayson Harrell find Bonilla down low with a backdoor pass to give Camden a 37-35 lead.

That would become the Bruins’ final lead of the game.

Blount answered with a jumper to tie it 37-37 and Harney knocked down a triple from the left side with 4:35 left to put the Eagles in front for good.

Those two baskets were the beginning of a 15-2 run to effectively close out the game as Camden turned the ball over six times in the remaining time.

“Got to take care of the ball and we did not,” Harnly said. “A bad shot is a turnover, a turnover is a turnover and unfortunately, I think every one of them went for a bucket. A two-point game turned into 12 like that.”

Adding to the run were three Sayvion Saunders baskets, two of which were putbacks, and one more basket apiece from Harney and Tyell Saunders.

Northeastern’s last bucket on a Sayvion Saunders putback made it 50-40 with 45 seconds to go.

“We have a bunch of fighters on my team,” Nixon said. “For some reason, we like to play when we’re down. We play harder when we’re down, but we have to get in the mentality to continue to extend the lead.”

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Eagles, who host Manteo next on Friday.

Camden, which just dropped its second straight, was scheduled to host Perquimans Wednesday before jumping back into NCC play home against Hertford County on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeastern 82, Camden 42: The Lady Eagles (18-1, 11-0 NCC) got right back to it Tuesday after losing its first game all season at King’s Fork, a 4A Virginia school, 89-59 on Saturday night.

Northeastern led the whole way although the Lady Bruins (6-11, 2-9 NCC) were able to put up some numbers offensively.

The Lady Eagles led 17-6 after one quarter on the back of seven points from Aniyah Rainey and six from Jasmine Felton.

That lead extended to 39-22 at halftime with Rainey leading the way with 17 points and Felton adding 15.

Camden scored the first five points of the second half thanks to Tessa Dodson hitting a 3-pointer and floater to get within 39-27, but that was the closest it got.

Northeastern scored the next 15 points to officially run away with the game. It led 63-32 after three quarters before a running clock set it when the Lady Eagles’ advantage reached 40 points at 78-37 with 3:10 to go.

Felton finished with a game-high 38 points, four short of her career high, while Rainey matched her own career-high with 30 points. Sanai Alexander was next up with seven points.

The 82 points are Northeastern’s most in a conference game this season and only second overall to its 85 points in a 40-point win against West Craven.

Camden was led by Dodson’s 11 points, while Aaliyah Anderson and Faith Underwood both scored 10 points.