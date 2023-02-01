ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health

Flagler Health+ on Thursday announced it plans to become a part of UF Health later this year. Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, said they have entered into “an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville announces plans to expand campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding a 210-acre north campus to its property in west Jacksonville. The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for development at its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

What we know about Aiden Fucci: 10 essential facts about the accused teen killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portrait of the accused teen murderer can be culled from investigative reports, court documents and interviews with friends. A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Amber’s Turn carries on consignment tradition

Amber Fuchs has always appreciated a great deal, and that’s why she has long been a patron of consignment shops. Because the stock is previously owned — though still of high quality and sometimes even new condition — it is available at a bargain. Having a daughter...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Paws-ing 4 Pets | Give Blue a Forever home

Today on Pawsing for Pets we have “Blue” from Jax Humane. She’s a 4 year old mixed breed who has lived with other dogs and children. She’s housetrained and very sweet. If you are looking for a furry friend to add to your family, consider baby Blue! The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Furry fun events with Forever Vets

February 10th - Puppy Bowl 2023 CENTRAL PET RESORT ONLY --- https://fb.me/e/2BggTPW5A. Hosted on February 10th 2023 at the Furever Vets Central - Pet Resort ONLY. - Dog event *any age is welcome - we can offer different sized groups*. - Drop off begins at 7:00am, pick up ends at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yahoo Sports

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told

Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
WOODBINE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy