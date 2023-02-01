Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
New team treatment for blood clots could save thousands of lives
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new method of treatment is reducing hospital stays for patients and treating their illness with less medication. A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot in the lung that can be fatal, but a team at HCA Memorial believes it developed a program that will save thousands of lives.
News4Jax.com
Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health
Flagler Health+ on Thursday announced it plans to become a part of UF Health later this year. Flagler Health+ and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, said they have entered into “an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to develop plans to transform health care delivery in the region.”
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville announces plans to expand campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding a 210-acre north campus to its property in west Jacksonville. The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for development at its...
Jacksonville Zoo looking for teen volunteers in its ZooTeens! program
In the ZooTeens! program, student volunteers will learn about animals and conservation while gaining more than 100 hours of volunteer service.
News4Jax.com
400 people died of drug overdoses in Duval last year. A new program is aiming to make treatment more accessible
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State health officials were joined by local addiction advocates in Jacksonville Tuesday to announce the expansion of a program to fight the opioid epidemic into Duval County. It’s called “Coordinated Opioid Recovery” or “CORE.”. Duval County is one of more than a...
‘We have not forgotten them:’ Fernandina Beach doctor helping Ukrainian refugees
A local doctor is heading to Poland for a week of medical volunteering aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees.
Neighbors on the Westside without sidewalks worry about safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some neighbors living near the intersection between Jammes and Townsend Roads don't have a sidewalk. “People are going to get killed out here and is that what it is going to take for something to be done," said Keith Poskey. Poskey has lived in the Duclay...
Photos of knife allegedly used in stabbing of Tristyn Bailey made public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: The photos below may be disturbing to some.) First Coast News has obtained photos of what deputies say is the weapon that 13-year-old Aiden Fucci used to stab classmate Tristyn Bailey over a hundred times. Tristyn's body was discovered on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021,...
What we know about Aiden Fucci: 10 essential facts about the accused teen killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portrait of the accused teen murderer can be culled from investigative reports, court documents and interviews with friends. A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions.
Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
News4Jax.com
How one couple fought to keep a Black American hero’s name alive in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – When the Putnam County School District revealed a plan to close multiple schools in order to consolidate and build new ones, one school that was set to close was Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School. The prospect of the school closing immediately caught the attention...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Amber’s Turn carries on consignment tradition
Amber Fuchs has always appreciated a great deal, and that’s why she has long been a patron of consignment shops. Because the stock is previously owned — though still of high quality and sometimes even new condition — it is available at a bargain. Having a daughter...
Jacksonville woman pleads for help to get her cat down from 50-foot tree; cat comes down on its own
A man named Jacob said he was going to help Marra’s cat down from the tree, but he tells Action News Jax the cat came down on its own.
News4Jax.com
Paws-ing 4 Pets | Give Blue a Forever home
Today on Pawsing for Pets we have “Blue” from Jax Humane. She’s a 4 year old mixed breed who has lived with other dogs and children. She’s housetrained and very sweet. If you are looking for a furry friend to add to your family, consider baby Blue! The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
Former Volunteer Charged with Molesting Two Young Girls
A former catholic charities volunteer was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting two young girls between 2013 and 2015.
News4Jax.com
Driver’s Ed: Being a better defensive driver could save your life. Here’s what you should know.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every year, more than 30,000 people die in car accidents in the U.S. Experts say most of those crashes are preventable. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in 2020 alone, more than 3,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved distracted drivers. Ben...
News4Jax.com
Furry fun events with Forever Vets
February 10th - Puppy Bowl 2023 CENTRAL PET RESORT ONLY --- https://fb.me/e/2BggTPW5A. Hosted on February 10th 2023 at the Furever Vets Central - Pet Resort ONLY. - Dog event *any age is welcome - we can offer different sized groups*. - Drop off begins at 7:00am, pick up ends at...
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
Yahoo Sports
In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told
Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
Comments / 1