ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

House fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HivHg_0kYVdFh200

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to 80 Hitchcock Street for a house fire Wednesday morning.

GoFundMe created to help pay for Holyoke Mall shooting victim’s funeral expenses

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were sent to Hitchcock Street for a reported working fire. When the crews arrived, the fire was showing on the back porches of the house.

The crews knocked down the main fire, but they had to perform an extensive overhaul because the fire had gotten into the walls and the ceiling of the first-floor kitchen.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0cqx_0kYVdFh200
    Photo courtesy of Gina Scolardi of Holyoke
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GF8J0_0kYVdFh200
    Photo courtesy of Gina Scolardi of Holyoke
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272VZH_0kYVdFh200
    Photo courtesy of Gina Scolardi of Holyoke

The tenants of the house were out of the building when the crews arrived, and there are no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation by Holyoke Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
WHATELY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday.  . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield.  . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield sought to get homeless people out of the cold

SPRINGFIELD — As the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the region from Friday into Saturday morning, predicting a wind chill of -40 degrees that could leave exposed skin frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes, the city announced it was enacting a cold weather preparedness plan to ensure homeless individuals escaped the arctic chill.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy