AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The New York Store that Sells Discount Amazon Returns

Looks like we've just found another way to save money. A new store has opened in New York that has bargain shoppers talking. There's no shortage of secondhand stores in New York. Some, like the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, seem to welcome celebrities nearly weekly. For those of us that don't have Hollywood money, a new store specializing in big-box returns may be the answer.
BETHPAGE, NY
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
The Associated Press

Amazon Falls to H-E-B after Two Years as Top U.S Grocery Retailer, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Concludes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today released the sixth annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive, nationwide study that examines the approximately $1 trillion U.S. grocery market. Three years after the pandemic upturned the grocery industry, H-E-B has regained its leadership position from Amazon with Costco following closely behind in second place. Amazon fell to third while Wegmans took the fourth spot for the third year in a row. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005345/en/ H-E-B, Market Basket, WinCo and ShopRite join a host of national and super-regional retailers in the 1st Quartile, with the strongest customer value propositions (Graphic: Business Wire)

