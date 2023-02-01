Ellis Calls for "Universal Use of Force" Policy For Harris Co. Agencies

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis using an incident 600 miles away to force changes here locally. The Precinct 1 Democrat is calling for a "universal use of force " policy among all county policing agencies.

"Anybody who thinks that Memphis situation couldn't happen here is naive," Rodney said of the death of Tyre Nichols.

Commissioners on Tuesday gave the county's Office of Justice and Safety 120 days to come up with the policy.

"A hundred and twenty days, at this point with no real direction of where to go, good luck on that one," says Sgt. David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies' Organization .

Cuevas argues each independent law agency would have to agree on one policy, which he believes is unlikely. He also questions what the consequences would be if they did not adopt it or comply with it.

"Maybe we could work with the district attorney's office to track resisting arrest, because that is probably the most universally defined term with law enforcement and with some degree of use of force," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, the former sheriff.

Ellis' plan includes input from a citizen review board, which Cuevas argues already exists with the grand jury.

"Any time there is a doctor who makes an error, they don't go into the community and ask plumbers if that physician actually did what they were supposed to. They leave it to the professionals. And I think they ought to do that with us."