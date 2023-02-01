We’re about three months into Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and a number of problems plague the platform, likely because so many staff have left or been laid off. Some people, including Musk and Libs of TikTok, have temporarily put their accounts on private to see if that boosts engagement. Android users are reporting that they can no longer DM people. Others can briefly see posts from people who have blocked them, posing a privacy concern. In a truly heinous crime of engineering, some users report that they don’t see birthday balloons anymore. The list goes on.

1 DAY AGO