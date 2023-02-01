Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Is Instagram considering paid verification? Code reveals references to a ‘paid blue badge’
The discovery was made by developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who has previously spotted a number of new Instagram features before they launched, including the in-app scheduling tool that launched in November and the newer QR code sharing features. He’s also regularly spotted other internal prototypes, like Instagram’s Candid Challenges and features in development with Twitter.
TechCrunch
‘Nothing, Forever,’ an AI ‘Seinfeld’ spoof, is the next ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon’
An automated laugh track plays, but the joke doesn’t make sense. Then again, it doesn’t have to make sense. “Nothing, Forever” is a never-ending, AI-generated spoof of “Seinfeld,” the show about nothing. It’s been streaming on Twitch since December, and until a few days ago, the stream had an average of about four concurrent viewers. Now, at the moment I write this, there are 15,097 people watching a group of badly animated friends — Larry Feinberg, Fred Kastopolous, Yvonne Torres and Zoltan Kalker — cycling through infinite “Seinfeld”-like scenes with very little plot.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation
The company is also launching a new Spaces tab with curated stations for live and recorded spaces along with podcasts. Users without a Twitter Blue subscription can access the Spaces tab already but it mostly shows which live audio sessions are currently going on. Twitter is also bringing back themed...
TechCrunch
Twitter Circle glitches have users worried about privacy
We’re about three months into Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and a number of problems plague the platform, likely because so many staff have left or been laid off. Some people, including Musk and Libs of TikTok, have temporarily put their accounts on private to see if that boosts engagement. Android users are reporting that they can no longer DM people. Others can briefly see posts from people who have blocked them, posing a privacy concern. In a truly heinous crime of engineering, some users report that they don’t see birthday balloons anymore. The list goes on.
George Santos admits he 'lied to everyone' in leaked audio recorded this week by a prospective staffer
The New York representative is under pressure after a series of claims he made about his career and personal history were exposed as fabrications.
TechCrunch
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
In a series of tweets, the Twitter Developer account said the firm will be ending support for both legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs. It did not immediately say how much it plans to charge for API usage. The move follows Twitter abruptly changing the terms...
TechCrunch
Netflix crackdown, monetizing ChatGPT and bypassing FB’s 2FA
Want it in your inbox every Saturday AM? You can take care of that right here. Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown: The streaming giant has grown tired of its customers sharing passwords with friends and loved ones around the world. So this week it announced guidelines designed to keep the passwords close to home. Literally inside the walls of the abode of the account holder.
TechCrunch
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
TechCrunch
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
Image Credits: Lauren DeCicca / Stringer / Getty Images. Apple had a rare quarter where it missed its revenue target due to problems in the supply chain and manufacturing. But its services revenue was a bright spot in the earnings. The company said it now has 935 million paid subscriptions across its services.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
TechCrunch
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are making a mixed-reality platform
These companies only announced the partnership — they had no future device or hardware product to show. “We are working to create a new era of highly immersive digital experiences that blur the line between our physical and digital worlds. With our Snapdragon XR tech, Samsung’s amazing products, and Google experiences we have the foundation to make this opportunity a reality,” Amon said onstage.
TechCrunch
The impact investor and climate correspondent walk into a bar
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week Natasha Mascarenhas and Becca Szkutak took to their mics to sing a duet about this week’s startup news. Just kidding! But we did highlight some fun companies raising capital and talked through some VC themes that look likely to be relevant throughout 2023.
TechCrunch
‘Inaudible’ watermark could identify AI-generated voices
AI-generated speech is being used for all kinds of legitimate purposes, from screen readers to replacing voice actors (with their permission, of course). But as with nearly any technology, speech generation can be turned to malicious ends as well, producing fake quotes by politicians or celebrities. It’s highly desirable to find a way to tell real from fake that doesn’t rely on a publicist or close listening.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Netflix’s new sharing restrictions force subscribers to select a primary viewing location
Why, hello there, wonderful humans, wherever you are! Come to think of it, we bet there’s probably a bunch of AIs reading this newsletter too. So, hello, you kindhearted and beautiful AIs as well. We’re kicking off Black History Month in style by reading Oprah’s 31 Black History facts...
TechCrunch
TikTok introduces a strike system for violations, tests a feature to ‘refresh’ the For You feed
While all major social media companies have content guidelines, their enforcement varies. As is often the case, people who violate the rules and are subject to takedowns of their content or bans don’t always learn from their mistakes — they just become repeat violators. Today, TikTok’s enforcement system includes a variety of penalties, like temporary bans on posting or commenting, designed to reduce harmful content on the platform.
Comments / 0