CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews respond to a 2nd alarm fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee. According to the Chicopee Fire Department’s Facebook, “Carter Drive is closed from Nelson Street to Granby Road. Chicopee Fire is on scene for a structure fire. Please seek alternate routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed, updates will be provided as they become available.”

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO