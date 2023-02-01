Read full article on original website
Building fire on Lyman Street in South Hadley
South Hadley firefighters were sent to 105 Lyman Street for a building fire on Saturday.
Palmer crews respond to a house struck by a tree on Beacon Drive
PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday afternoon, a tree fell on a house on Beacon Drive. According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Officials confirmed the tree damaged the roof line and the second floor. Captain Sean Reynolds from the Palmer Fire Department said, “The...
Crews respond to a structure fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews respond to a 2nd alarm fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee. According to the Chicopee Fire Department’s Facebook, “Carter Drive is closed from Nelson Street to Granby Road. Chicopee Fire is on scene for a structure fire. Please seek alternate routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed, updates will be provided as they become available.”
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
Horse trailer pulled by massive winds in Brimfield
It was very windy in Brimfield earlier Friday! The winds were strong enough to move a 22News viewer's horse trailer several feet from where it was parked.
Fallen tree damages house on Beacon Drive in Palmer
The Palmer Fire Department were called to Beacon Drive for a report of a fallen tree on a house.
Two separate car accidents caused by fallen trees, one infant dies
The Southwick community coming to grips with tragedy Friday night after an infant died when a tree fell onto a car on Route 57.
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11...
WARNING: Objects near baseboard heaters can cause a fire
The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding residents to not put flammable objects too close to baseboard heaters.
Police investigating fatal crash in East Brookfield
EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - East Brookfield police are investigating a fatal crash overnight. Officers responding to a reported one-vehicle crash on Podunk Road shut the road down while the investigation was conducted. Power was lost in the 500 area for several hours, police said. The victim’s name has not...
Springfield officer and firefighter attended funeral after well being check on elderly woman
A Springfield police officer and firefighter were pallbearers for a woman they helped save.
T’J’s Burritos is helping out the family of a deadly crash victim
EAST GRANBY, CT. (WFSB) - It’s been a little more than a month since a woman from Granby was killed in a wrong way crash. Tricia Ofsuryk, 45, was in Southwick, MA when she was involved in a crash on New Year’s Eve. She was well known in...
Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road. They were called to the scene shortly after noon today. This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions. “We can...
6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick
A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
Appleton and Sycamore streets in Holyoke closed due to crash
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Appleton and Sycamore Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Wednesday.
State police Air Wing unit locates elderly man lost in western Mass. woods as temps drop below freezing
GRANVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are crediting their Air Wing unit with helping find a man in his 70s who was lost in the woods as freezing temperatures started to set in. An MSP spokesperson said troopers were alerted Thursday night to an incident involving an elderly man...
Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
