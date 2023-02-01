ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Palmer crews respond to a house struck by a tree on Beacon Drive

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday afternoon, a tree fell on a house on Beacon Drive. According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Officials confirmed the tree damaged the roof line and the second floor. Captain Sean Reynolds from the Palmer Fire Department said, “The...
Crews respond to a structure fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews respond to a 2nd alarm fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee. According to the Chicopee Fire Department’s Facebook, “Carter Drive is closed from Nelson Street to Granby Road. Chicopee Fire is on scene for a structure fire. Please seek alternate routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed, updates will be provided as they become available.”
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick

Police investigating fatal crash in East Brookfield

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - East Brookfield police are investigating a fatal crash overnight. Officers responding to a reported one-vehicle crash on Podunk Road shut the road down while the investigation was conducted. Power was lost in the 500 area for several hours, police said. The victim’s name has not...
6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick

A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home

