Victim Advocates: Harris County Still A Revolving Door for Criminals

Gov. Greg Abbott is promising to end easy bail policies that allowed a Harris County criminal, out on $1 bond, to threaten the same women he kidnapped and choked before.

Chuck Cook with the Stop Houston Murders PAC , says anyone who questioned whether there would be change at the courthouse, should look at November's election results for the answer.

"We had warned the public that if nothing changes, nothing changes," he says. "Unfortunately, the Democrats are back in all of the judge seats and we're getting more of the same."

Cook's 80-year-old mother Rosalie was stabbed to death in 2020 by a career criminal released on bond two weeks earlier.

"There is no law that says you have to let somebody out. It is left to the judge's discretion. These guys are just liberal. They don't care about the public's safety. They care about the rights of the criminal more than they do the victims."

Cook says legislation passed in 2021 did not go far enough.

"It still left discretion up to the judges and there's just no accountability in it," he says. "So there has to be some very specific laws that say you can or cannot do this."

He's hopeful the governor and state lawmakers can get it right this time around.