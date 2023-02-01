CLEVELAND — After temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, more chilly air will begin to move in for the overnight. Lows will drop to around 30 across NE Ohio. A few snow showers will be possible after midnight into the morning on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight into the morning on Monday, but some sunshine will be possible Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be colder as we begin the new work week, as highs fall back into the upper 30s Monday afternoon.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO