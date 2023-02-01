Read full article on original website
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Ismail Mashal: Taliban arrests Afghan professor who backed girls' education
A university professor in Afghanistan who is an outspoken critic of the Taliban's ban on education for women and girls has been arrested in Kabul. Prof Ismail Mashal was detained on Thursday while handing out free books. He rose to prominence after he tore up his academic records live on...
Trudeau anti-Islamophobia tsar Amira Elghawaby faces calls to resign
Canada's first-ever anti-Islamophobia tsar is facing calls to resign after an op-ed resurfaced in which she called Quebecers Islamophobic. Amira Elghawaby was appointed last week to the new position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In 2019, she co-wrote an opinion piece attacking a Quebec law that banned public servants from...
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
Man posted online about assassination of Nicola Sturgeon
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour. William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson. Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of...
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
