Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
CoinDesk
The =nil; Foundation Says Its New Software Is Rocket Fuel for Zero-Knowledge Developers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The =nil; Foundation, theplayfully-named blockchain infrastructure startup, introduced a toolkit Thursday that it said will radically decrease the time it will take for developers to build platforms that use zero-knowledge cryptography. The new project...
CoinDesk
A Primer on the Debate Around Ordinal Inscriptions, aka Bitcoin NFTs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. For the last week, the Bitcoin community has been locked in fierce debate around Ordinal Inscriptions, a type of Bitcoin-native NFT that allows people to associate data like JPEGs with individual sats. Some find it an interesting, novel experiment. Others – including at least one core dev – think they should be censored as an illegitimate usage of the Bitcoin blockchain. NLW breaks down the debate(s).
CoinDesk
Synapse Token Surges 44% as Cross-Chain Momentum Builds
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Synapse (SYN), the native token of the cross-chain Synapse Protocol, is trading at a five-month high of $1.22 following a 44.74% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. The token has outperformed...
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Dispute Rages as the Indian Crypto Exchange Is Told to Move Funds Out of Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has invited Zanmai Labs, the entity operating Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to ablog post on Friday. The solution ostensibly...
CoinDesk
AllianceBlock Token Plunges 51% After $5M Exploit of Bonq DAO
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Hackers have siphoned off roughly $5 million worth of allianceBlock (ALBT) tokens on Bonq, a decentralized borrowing protocol, according to a Wednesday announcement from AllianceBlock. AllianceBlock has paused all activity on its bridge following...
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
CoinDesk
Is the Narrative Around ESG and Bitcoin Mining Shifting?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoiners are no stranger to environmental FUD. NLW argues, however, that there are more and more examples of mainstream media telling the story of bitcoin mining’s potential for positive environmental impact. What’s more, some of that thinking is finding the way into state government actions.
CoinDesk
Crypto Market’s Post-Fed Rally Continues as DeFi, Smart Contract Platform Sectors Star
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powelloffered unexpectedly less hawkish remarks to accompany the U.S. central bank’s modest interest rate increase, most major cryptocurrencies were in the green, with several tokens from the decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform sectors assuming the deepest hues.
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
CoinDesk
Giant Bitcoin 'Taproot Wizard' NFT Minted in Collaboration With Luxor Mining Pool
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Independent developer Udi Wertheimer claims he minted a giant image of what appears to be a bald, bearded wizard donning sunglasses and promoting “magic internet JPEGs” on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Ordinals protocol.
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: When Regulating Crypto, Please Target the Bad Actors, Not the Asset
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. There’s no denying 2023 feels a lot better than 2022.Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) are up about 39% and 33%, respectively, so far this year, on the heels of 60% annual declines. The...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
CoinDesk
Crypto Software Firm President: We're Trying to Make California’s DMV More Efficient With Blockchain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Does anyone really enjoy dealing with state motor vehicle department bureaucracy? California, which has the highest number ofcar registrations in the U.S., may soon be able to use blockchain technology to verify car titles and registrations.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022; Will Bitcoin Hit $1M by 2030?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. This comes as a New York judge has prohibited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried from attempting to contact any former or current employees of Alameda Research or FTX. Plus, ARK Invest is out with its 2023 "Big Ideas" research report and predicts bitcoin (BTC) will still close the decade at $1 million because its fundamentals are sound, despite a turbulent 2022.
CoinDesk
How Flare Network Is Driving the Development of Real-World Applications through Its EVM Layer-1 Oracle Network and Smart Contract Platform
Layer-2 networks and scaling solutions have been getting a lot of attention from crypto enthusiasts and analysts of late, but what about the much-needed innovation in decentralized application (dapp) functionality?. The total size of the application-based industry is approaching $500 billion in market capitalization (with DeFi comprising a $48 billion...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that “Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing.” For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation.
CoinDesk
Back to Basics After ‘Token Casinos’ Wreaked Havoc, With Neha Narula
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. What is the underpinning structure of money worldwide? Do we still need public money as we move into a more digital world?. On this episode of “Money Reimagined,” Michael Casey, solo in Davos, Switzerland,...
CoinDesk
Craig Wright's UK Case Against 16 Bitcoin Developers to Go to Full Trial
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.K. Court of Appeal ruled that a claim by Craig Wright's Tulip Trading against 16 Bitcoin developers should go to trial in London. The claim was originally dismissed in March 2022. The claim...
CoinDesk
Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Comments / 0