NBA Top Five Performers, Jan. 31: LeBron James' Triple-Double Leads Lakers Past New York Knicks

By Jayden Armant
 3 days ago

James moves closer to the NBA's career scoring record

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

- LeBron James’ triple-double against the New York Knicks edged him closer to the all-time scoring title. James finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

He is now 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record career mark. The record has stood for nearly 39 years.

"It's not getting heavier," James said of chasing the record. "I'm going to do it. I mean, it's just a matter of time when I'm going to do it. It's not heavy. I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years. I'm going to do it. It's not heavy at all."

OTHERS:

-Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic continued to prove he is the runaway favorite for MVP. He had his 16th triple double against the New Orleans Pelicans with 26 points, 15 assists and 18 rebounds. The Nuggets remain undefeated when Jokic has a triple-double.

- Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Charlotte Hornets. He finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds and four assists.

- Lamelo Ball stuffed the stat sheet against the Bucks despite the loss. Ball finished with 27 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. It was the eighth triple-double of his career.

- Kawhi Leonard had 33 points, five steals and five assists in the Clippers’ victory over the Chicago Bulls. It was Leonard’s sixth 30-point game of the month.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

