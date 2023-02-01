Read full article on original website
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
onstagepittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater Welcomes Shaunda Miles McDill as the Next Managing Director
The Public has announced that Shaunda Miles McDill, will be the Public’s next Managing Director. She will assume the role later this month and share organizational leadership of The Public with her producing partner, Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski. Shaunda McDill at the Pittsburgh Public Theater. (Photo by Asia...
Original Mad Mex location in Oakland closing
After 30 years in business, Mad Mex has closed its restaurant near the Pitt campus in Oakland. The company announced the closing on social media Tuesday, citing “ongoing staffing and operational changes.”
27 First News
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
wtae.com
Surveillance video: Funeral shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — This video was introduced as evidence in a preliminary hearing for two suspects in a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held on Oct. 28, 2022. Watch the surveillance video above. Click here to read the full story from...
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
pghcitypaper.com
RIP Mad Mex Oakland, you gritty, pitch-black, perfect restaurant
Raise your hand if you were in this dumb but totally worth-it situation at least once:. It's 7 p.m. on a sweaty summer night. You're out with your friends, and you're all starving, but you refuse to eat dinner — not yet, anyway. You just hang out somewhere and drink and starve until 11 p.m. when Late Night Happy Hour at Mad Mex finally begins.
Pittsburgh restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023
A restaurant in Pittsburgh found a spot on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023 list.
wtae.com
Mad Mex in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood closing after three decades
PITTSBURGH — A local restaurant is closing its doors. Mad Mex in Oakland will be closing up shop after 30 years. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, ongoing staffing and operational challenges are to blame. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
Owner of Tequila Cowboy signs lease for space of the now-closed Jerome Bettis Grille 36
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tequila Cowboy is already bustling, but now they're going to be expanding on Pittsburgh's North Shore.The Post-Gazette reports that the restaurant owner signed a lease for the space of the now-closed Bettis Grille.The space is right across the street from Tequila Cowboy.The owner told the Post-Gazette it's planning a restaurant and sports bar themed after a national entertainer.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space
A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
wtae.com
Some university students living in Downtown Pittsburgh express concern about recent violence and gunfire
PITTSBURGH — Some university students who live downtown are expressing concern for public safety in the wake of recent incidents of violence and gunfire. But one who had a closer brush with danger is not daunted by her experience. Watch the report from Downtown Pittsburgh in the video above.
Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured
A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 2-1-2023
CONTRACT SPECIALIST – BUS & RAIL. Contract Specialist to be responsible for procurement contract administration on assigned Request for Bid (RFB) and Request for Quote (RFQ). To facilitate the Request for Bid (RFB) solicitation process for securing agreements; prepare and oversee the Request for Quote (RFQ) process; provide contract administration for assigned contracts; and to facilitate the processing of contract material requiring laboratory and field tests. To provide support to the Manager of Contract Administration.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Pitt News
Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report
UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
