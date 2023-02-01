ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar

Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie

“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
pghcitypaper.com

RIP Mad Mex Oakland, you gritty, pitch-black, perfect restaurant

Raise your hand if you were in this dumb but totally worth-it situation at least once:. It's 7 p.m. on a sweaty summer night. You're out with your friends, and you're all starving, but you refuse to eat dinner — not yet, anyway. You just hang out somewhere and drink and starve until 11 p.m. when Late Night Happy Hour at Mad Mex finally begins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Owner of Tequila Cowboy signs lease for space of the now-closed Jerome Bettis Grille 36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tequila Cowboy is already bustling, but now they're going to be expanding on Pittsburgh's North Shore.The Post-Gazette reports that the restaurant owner signed a lease for the space of the now-closed Bettis Grille.The space is right across the street from Tequila Cowboy.The owner told the Post-Gazette it's planning a restaurant and sports bar themed after a national entertainer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 2-1-2023

CONTRACT SPECIALIST – BUS & RAIL. Contract Specialist to be responsible for procurement contract administration on assigned Request for Bid (RFB) and Request for Quote (RFQ). To facilitate the Request for Bid (RFB) solicitation process for securing agreements; prepare and oversee the Request for Quote (RFQ) process; provide contract administration for assigned contracts; and to facilitate the processing of contract material requiring laboratory and field tests. To provide support to the Manager of Contract Administration.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report

UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “​​Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
PITTSBURGH, PA

