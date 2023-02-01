Read full article on original website
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
Glimpses Into Our Past: Sunnyside and the McIntyre Family
We continue the story of the followers of Sam Donnelly and the Sunnyside community begun in the January PRT. From 1888 to 1898, mining was their primary occupation. When the Copper Glance Mine flooded in 1898, most of the residents relocated from the two camps near the mine to the area of Sunnyside Canyon where the community’s sawmill was located. After Donnelly died in 1901 most of his converts left Sunnyside, primarily for economic reasons. But Sunnyside remained in the hearts of many of its residents, and as circumstance permitted, they returned. The remains of Sunnyside are located on private property. For permission to visit the area contact JD Hathaway [hathaway.j.david@gmail.com].
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
KOLD-TV
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever. With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
KOLD-TV
Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
yumadailynews.com
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson treasures: Kick off the first few months 2023 with these events
With music, local food and vendor workshops the Gem & Jam Festival is a charming combination of the art and culture that is characteristic of the city of Tucson. The three-day event has tickets for sale now. Tucson Gem and Mineral Show: Feb. 9-12 While events are currently happening for...
Former UArizona swimmer Ty Wells passes away at 23
Ty Wells, a former University of Arizona student athlete and member of the Arizona Swimming & Diving program from 2018 to 2022, passed away Friday, Jan. 27. He was 23 years old.
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
Tucson, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Marana soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on February 03, 2023, 15:00:00.
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
tucsonaz.gov
Downtown Links East End Celebration
The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
southernarizonaguide.com
Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review
We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
KGUN 9
Buena High School Senior Toafia Fruean set to walk on at University of Arizona
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Toafia Fruean's dreams are becoming a reality. The Buena High School senior is committing to the University of Arizona to continue his football career. Fruean made his decision after visiting the campus and football facility as an invited guest last month. He will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk on — which means he's on the team but will not receive an athletics scholarship.
kjzz.org
Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
