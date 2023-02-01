Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from the AFC ChampionshipChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The next great quarterback rivalryChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Related
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
tourcounsel.com
New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal
Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
kcur.org
Three Black-owned businesses on how a Kansas City nonprofit has helped them grow
Kansas City G.I.F.T. (Generating Income for Tomorrow) is a Kansas City nonprofit founded in 2020 that give out grants and bring jobs to Black businesses in underserved communities, especially in communities east of Troost. That's where Kansas City G.I.F.T. cofounder Brandon Calloway grew up, and he says he wanted to...
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center
One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
kcur.org
Kansas City’s role in making doomsday weapons is a boon for the local economy
To re-arm the United States for Armageddon — or the display of brute, nuclear strength needed to stave it off — it turns out you need to sort out the parking problem. But America’s in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. So it’s leaning on shuttles to bring in the workers it can’t get enough of to this plant on the south edge of Kansas City.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Community rallies around Platte City mom who lost livelihood in fire
A Northland community has raised more than $25,000 for a Platte County single mom who lost her livelihood to a fire.
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
Comments / 1