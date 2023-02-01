ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
tourcounsel.com

New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal

Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center

One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City’s role in making doomsday weapons is a boon for the local economy

To re-arm the United States for Armageddon — or the display of brute, nuclear strength needed to stave it off — it turns out you need to sort out the parking problem. But America’s in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. So it’s leaning on shuttles to bring in the workers it can’t get enough of to this plant on the south edge of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS

