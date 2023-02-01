ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Wins Bout at the Ballpark against Michigan, 24-15

Oklahoma State went down to Arlington for the second year in a row for the “Bout at the Ballpark” at Globe Life Field, and the Cowboys were able to beat a higher-ranked Michigan squad 24-15. The dual started off at 141 with Carter Young taking on Michigan backup...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Video: Kenny Gajewski Previews OSU Softball’s 2023 Season

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski met with reporters for about an hour on Friday to preview his team’s 2023 season. Coming off three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances, the Cowgirls start their season Feb. 10 with a tournament in Mexico.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Instant Recap: Cowboys Sweep Bedlam 71-61, Mike Boynton Earns Career Win No. 100

Four days prior, Sooner fans stormed the court at Lloyd Noble Center following Oklahoma’s upset blowout of then-No. 2 Alabama. On Wednesday night, you could hear every shoe squeak. Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 71-61, but it was nowhere near that close while it counted. OSU played nearly flawless offensive...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Cowboys Back in Lunardi’s Bracket, Move Up in Major Metrics after Bedlam Win

Don’t look now, but the Cowboys have won four of five and are back in Joe Lunardi’s bracket. After the Cowboys’ 71-61 win in Norman on Wednesday night, Lunardi has Oklahoma State as the last team in when he released his Thursday bracket. But aside from bracket predictions, the Cowboys have also climbed some of college basketball’s major metrics in recent weeks.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Video: Boynton, Players Recap Bedlam Win

NORMAN — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night in Lloyd Noble Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap the Cowboys’ win.
STILLWATER, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
insideradio.com

Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.

The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
TULSA, OK
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

