pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and TCU
Record 13-9 17-5 Points Per Game 68.9 77.5. Series History (OSU leads 28-12)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Talks Recruiting Class, DC Search, Culture Concerns and More in Radio Hit
Mike Gundy spoke publicly for the first time in weeks on Wednesday in a radio appearance with Robert Allen on Triple Play Sports in Stillwater to talk about the incoming 2023 recruiting class, the defensive coordinator search and what he was looking to accomplish with that hire, the culture at OSU and much more.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Wins Bout at the Ballpark against Michigan, 24-15
Oklahoma State went down to Arlington for the second year in a row for the “Bout at the Ballpark” at Globe Life Field, and the Cowboys were able to beat a higher-ranked Michigan squad 24-15. The dual started off at 141 with Carter Young taking on Michigan backup...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Kenny Gajewski Previews OSU Softball’s 2023 Season
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski met with reporters for about an hour on Friday to preview his team’s 2023 season. Coming off three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances, the Cowgirls start their season Feb. 10 with a tournament in Mexico.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Cowboys Sweep Bedlam 71-61, Mike Boynton Earns Career Win No. 100
Four days prior, Sooner fans stormed the court at Lloyd Noble Center following Oklahoma’s upset blowout of then-No. 2 Alabama. On Wednesday night, you could hear every shoe squeak. Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 71-61, but it was nowhere near that close while it counted. OSU played nearly flawless offensive...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Back in Lunardi’s Bracket, Move Up in Major Metrics after Bedlam Win
Don’t look now, but the Cowboys have won four of five and are back in Joe Lunardi’s bracket. After the Cowboys’ 71-61 win in Norman on Wednesday night, Lunardi has Oklahoma State as the last team in when he released his Thursday bracket. But aside from bracket predictions, the Cowboys have also climbed some of college basketball’s major metrics in recent weeks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Boynton, Players Recap Bedlam Win
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night in Lloyd Noble Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap the Cowboys’ win.
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
A Piedmont High School student has become the second high school athlete in the Sooner State to sign an NIL deal.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
