Read full article on original website
Related
Americans United alleges Beaufort Co. prayer practice ‘blatantly unconstitutional’; board to consider next steps
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners will consider potential next steps Monday after a nonprofit alleged the board is violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer led by a member of the board. On Jan. 19, commissioners received a letter from Ian Smith, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock
N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern Announces Public Hearing for FY 2023 CDBG Program
Notice is hereby given that the City of New Bern, Craven County, NC will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 20, 6:00 PM, prevailing time, in the Offices of the Development Services Department, Conference Room, 303 First Street, New Bern, North Carolina 28563. The Public Hearing can also be attended virtually via Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams link is the following: tinyurl.com/j4eeypy6.
WITN
Carteret County man accused of malicious torturing own dog
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man has been arrested on multiple counts of animal cruelty. Carteret County deputies arrested Michael Fleming on Tuesday for four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. Deputies say the 26-year-old man is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to...
Carteret County man charged with animal cruelty
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his arrest on Jan. 31. Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St, Mann’s MHP in Newport was arrested by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Fleming has been charged with four counts of […]
Newport man arrested after vehicle pursuit
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening. William Arthur Meadows Jr., 40, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest; driving while impaired; driving with a revoked license; careless and reckless driving; speeding; failing to stop for a steady red light; failure to maintain lane control; and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN – Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass,...
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
WITN
Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
WITN
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
newbernnow.com
City Officials Vote to Sell Property Leaving Citizens Asking Questions About Process, Lack of Transparency
The New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 6 – 1 to sell the 304 and 308 South Front Street aka “Talbots Lots” in downtown New Bern, NC for $825,000 to Betty Wilson of Trent Woods during a special meeting held on Feb. 1, 2023, at the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. Alderman Rick Prill voted against it. Alderman Hazel Royal briefly connected via phone; therefore, her vote was recorded as an affirmative vote.
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Talbots lot in New Bern officially sold. What’s next?
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern has officially sold the Talbots lot. The decision was made during a special Board Of Alderman meeting on Wednesday. The future of the empty lot stirred up a lot of controversy over the last several months. Now, it’s officially in the hands of a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
Investigation underway after bullet found in classroom
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom […]
Man arrested on gun charge after incident in Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on a gun charge after an altercation with an instructor at the barber academy. Joseph McKinney, 39, of Fowle Drive in Washington, was arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on a school grounds. He was […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – Feb. 3, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carolina Chocolate Festival- February 4 - 5, 2023; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.- at the Crystal Coast Civic Center located on the Campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City, NC. Chocolate Vendors galore! Wall to wall chocolate cakes and tortes to chocolate bars and ice cream, the event offers more than a sampling of everything chocolate. Join in the fun of the hourly pudding eating contest! Chocolate door prizes given away.
WITN
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Edgecombe High School teacher...
Comments / 0