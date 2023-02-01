ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam

WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County

BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
BLADENSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Inside Nova

Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
DUMFRIES, VA
staffordsheriff.com

South Stafford Drug Discovery

Somedays can feel a bit like Groundhog Day, where everything is on repeat. Two deputies experience their own Groundhog Day after locating a wanted King George man. On February 1st, at approximately 11:59 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan and his Field Training Officer, Deputy B.W. Gildea, were traveling on Warrenton Road. While doing so, Deputy Gildea observed a vehicle he knew belonged to a wanted individual. Deputy Sullivan initiated a traffic stop at 7-Eleven located at 25 Solomon Drive. The driver was identified as the wanted individual, who had an active warrant out of Stafford for possession of a controlled substance.
STAFFORD, VA
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy