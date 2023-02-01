Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Firearms And Large Amount Of Marijuana
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday for CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, the St. Mary’s County...
Bay Net
SRO Investigating Possession Of Controlled Dangerous Substance On School Property
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On February 3 at 2:30 p.m., a student at Henry E. Lackey High School went to the school nurse and reported he was feeling sick after ingesting edibles that he thought might contain THC. The student’s parents were notified and the student went home. School...
Lexington Park Father-Son Duo Caught With Weed, Weapons During Bust, Sheriff Says
Thursday was not a banner day for a father and his teen son in St. Mary’s County who are now facing drug and weapon charges after being busted by members of the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park residents Devin Maurice Bryan, 19, and Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, were arrested...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say. Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
'Significant Quantity' Of Crack Cocaine Seized During Drug Bust In Lexington Park: Sheriff
Officials say that a man with a checkered criminal past has found himself on the wrong side of the law again in St. Mary’s County. The investigation into drug sales throughout the region led the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Dimitri Paul Brooks, 27, of Lexington Park, who is facing a host of charges after being busted on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Bay Net
Three Failed, Twelve Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Twelve of the 15 establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
WJLA
5 teens arrested for using USB charging cord in Hyundai theft: Prince George's Co. police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — More juveniles were arrested in Prince George's County after police say they used a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle. On Thursday morning, the department tweeted that officers arrested five juveniles for a stolen Hyundai. Police added that this brings the total...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of phone scam
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. We’re told police began receiving reports from residents on Thursday saying they were receiving calls from a man, identifying himself as a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The man then reportedly tells the recipient that they are the subject of an outstanding warrant from the Wicomico County Circuit Court and tells them that a bond has already been set on the warrant and that the recipient could possibly pay the bond over the phone to prevent an arrest.
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
Bay Net
Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Bay Net
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County
BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
Several Arrested After Jail Smuggling Scheme In Anne Arundel County
Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a smuggling scheme into the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, authorities say. Briyanna Nicole Smith, 22, Orlando Marecus Jones, 38, and Elijah James Jackson, 26, were arrested after contraband was caught being smuggled into the detention facility in December 2022, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
staffordsheriff.com
South Stafford Drug Discovery
Somedays can feel a bit like Groundhog Day, where everything is on repeat. Two deputies experience their own Groundhog Day after locating a wanted King George man. On February 1st, at approximately 11:59 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan and his Field Training Officer, Deputy B.W. Gildea, were traveling on Warrenton Road. While doing so, Deputy Gildea observed a vehicle he knew belonged to a wanted individual. Deputy Sullivan initiated a traffic stop at 7-Eleven located at 25 Solomon Drive. The driver was identified as the wanted individual, who had an active warrant out of Stafford for possession of a controlled substance.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police investigating overnight shooting in front of Columbia Pike lounge
(Updated at 1 p.m.) A man was shot in front of a lounge on Columbia Pike early this morning, continuing a string of violent incidents. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in front of Caspi, located at the corner of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive, next to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse. It followed a dispute inside the lounge, according to police.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
