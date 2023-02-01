ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live music, crafts and more: Where to celebrate Black History Month 2023 in Charlotte

By Evan Moore
February is Black History Month , a time to honor the triumphs and tribulations of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

From creating woven pieces inspired by former slaves, to learning about the birth of hip-hop, music’s most popular genre, there are plenty of opportunities to commemorate the achievements of Black people in the Queen City.

Here are 10 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte:

Black Charlotte: A Poetic Celebration of Place & Folk

When: Feb. 1 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

What to know: The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture is hosting Black Charlotte: A Poetic Celebration of Place & Folk, a spoken word celebration of Charlotte history that will feature 15 local poets. The event is free and open to all ages. Registration is required .

The Men Inside - Inspired by Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.

When: Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

What to know: Inspired by a recent exhibition at the Gantt Center, The Men Inside is a live event that will showcase deeply personal stories of Black men in Charlotte. Ticket prices for the event range from $20-$30 and can be purchased online .

Conscious Buttons

When: Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

What to know: Children ages 12-18 can celebrate Black History Month by designing a button and watching a Black history movie. Registration is required .

Family First: A Silhouette Story

When: Feb. 4 at 12-2 p.m.

Where: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

What to know: At this program, artist Kimberly Turner will guide participants as they trace silhouettes and place them against a scene of mixed media materials, reflecting a place they love to be, where they see themselves in the future, or a compilation of places and objects that make them feel at home. The program is open to all ages and experience levels. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online .

Matthews Heritage Museum Presents: Woven Treasures

When: Feb. 9, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Matthews, 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews, NC 28105

What to know: Matthews Heritage Museum Director Barbara Taylor will introduce the museum’s latest exhibition, Woven Treasures. The program will feature the work of Mecklenburg County basket maker Leon Berry, who learned the craft from his grandfather, a former slave. The event is open to all ages and registration is required .

National African American Read-In

When: Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Sugar Creek Charter School, 4101 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206

What to know: The third annual National African American Read-In will include meet-and-greets with authors Shaketa Richardson, Harrison Martin, Kristi Cruise, plus raffles, a parent workshop, food truck and youth performances. The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday Night Live: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with The Come Up

When: Feb. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202

What to know: New York Times journalist and best-selling author Jonathan Abrams will share stories from his latest project, “The Come Up,” a compilation of the oral history of hip-hop. The program will include a brief reading and book signing. Registration is required .

African American Heritage Festival

When: Feb. 23-25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215

What to know: The Charlotte Museum of History’s African American Heritage Festival will emphasize HBCUs through performance, panels and a college fair. The Alexander Homesite will also be open for tours, and North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will deliver the keynote address. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Black-Owned Business Showcase

When: Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m.

Where: SouthPark Regional Library, 7015 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28211

What to know: Meet successful Black entrepreneurs in the Charlotte area from various fields for an afternoon of information and networking. Registration is required .

North Carolina Black Heritage Festival

When: Feb. 26, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 N.C. 49, Concord, NC 28025

What to know: The festival will feature performances, more than 100 Black-owned businesses, crafts and food. There will also be giveaways and activities for kids. Admission is free.

