The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO