Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Related
mocoshow.com
Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17
Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
mocoshow.com
County Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 15
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg. Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members....
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair
The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message From County Executive Elrich: Celebrating Black History Month
In February we recognize Black History Month and encourage everyone to learn, discuss, and contemplate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans to the history of our County, state, and nation. Understanding Black history is critical to understanding the residual and long-lasting impacts of systemic racism, discrimination, red-lining, and years of oppression. As I mention in my conversation on Black History Month in the video above “people are the casualty of ignorance” and more awareness is critical to making our County and country a better place.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg High School Sends Community Letter Following Discovery of Hate-Based Graffiti At The School
This article has been updated to also include the community letter sent on January 27 after a swastika was discovered in a classroom at Gaithersburg High School. Gaithersburg High School principal Cary Dimmick sent a letter to the Gaithersburg High School community expressing disappointment following the discovery of hate-based graffiti at Gaithersburg High School on Monday– the N word was etched into the paint on a locker. The Montgomery County Council also issued a statement today condemning another instance of hate-based graffiti at Gaithersburg High School. The full letter to the Gaithersburg community can be seen below.
Community Leaders Condemn Latest Instance Of Hate Speech At Gaithersburg HS
Community leaders in Montgomery County are speaking out after the latest hate-based act that was reported, this time a racial message that was found at Gaithersburg High School. Principal Cary Dimmick issued a statement to the community after hate-based graffiti was found in the boy’s locker room at the high...
Inside Nova
Republican announces campaign for Board of Supervisors in Woodbridge
Four of the five Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are now being challenged in their reelection campaigns. Republican Jeannie LaCroix announced her campaign for the Woodbridge District seat on Friday. “I want to help. I want to listen,” she said in a press release. “I want...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
mocoshow.com
‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28
Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
After A Strangely Strong 2022, D.C. Officials Warn Of Uncertain Fiscal Future For City
D.C. officials told lawmakers this week that the city saw an $834 million budget surplus at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, but also warned of possible economic and fiscal uncertainties in the coming years — much of them potentially fueled by declines in office use and commercial property values in downtown D.C.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Comments / 1