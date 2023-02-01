ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocoshow.com

Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17

Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

County Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 15

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg. Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members....
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair

The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): ​​​​Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.​
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message From County Executive Elrich: Celebrating Black History Month

In February we recognize Black History Month and encourage everyone to learn, discuss, and contemplate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans to the history of our County, state, and nation. Understanding Black history is critical to understanding the residual and long-lasting impacts of systemic racism, discrimination, red-lining, and years of oppression. As I mention in my conversation on Black History Month in the video above “people are the casualty of ignorance” and more awareness is critical to making our County and country a better place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor announces new OUC director

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg High School Sends Community Letter Following Discovery of Hate-Based Graffiti At The School

This article has been updated to also include the community letter sent on January 27 after a swastika was discovered in a classroom at Gaithersburg High School. Gaithersburg High School principal Cary Dimmick sent a letter to the Gaithersburg High School community expressing disappointment following the discovery of hate-based graffiti at Gaithersburg High School on Monday– the N word was etched into the paint on a locker. The Montgomery County Council also issued a statement today condemning another instance of hate-based graffiti at Gaithersburg High School. The full letter to the Gaithersburg community can be seen below.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Inside Nova

Republican announces campaign for Board of Supervisors in Woodbridge

Four of the five Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are now being challenged in their reelection campaigns. Republican Jeannie LaCroix announced her campaign for the Woodbridge District seat on Friday. “I want to help. I want to listen,” she said in a press release. “I want...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28

Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo

Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

