Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
Warren County Treasurer Reminds Residents of Car Tags Renewals
The Warren County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind residents of payments and responsibilities as we move into spring. Treasurer Julie Dougherty tells KNIA News residents who owe property taxes should take care of that as soon as possible to avoid late fees, and another big thing this spring will be renewing car tags, which can be done online and through the mail. Dougherty also said that if anyone has any questions, they can feel free to reach out at any time and her staff would be glad to help. For more information, click below.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/3/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 25 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE RESCUE CALLS, TWO VEHICLE UNLOCKS, ASSISTED TWO MOTORISTS, TWO WANTED SUBJECTS, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE EXTRA PATROL REQUEST, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE DOG CALL, ONE HORSE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Tomorrow
The Indianola Public Library is continuing the SOUP-er Bowl tomorrow, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup.
Warren County Emergency Management Alert Iowa System
Warren County Emergency Management is asking residents to sign up for Alert Iowa, the state of Iowa’s emergency alert system. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News the system has switched from in years past so those who have signed up for alerts years ago may have to re-apply for emergency alerts. Bass said the alerts can vary from severe weather alerts, to natural disasters, to hazardous materials spills, and can be set for different locations in the county. To sign up for emergency alerts, click below.
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Animal Rescue League Adoption Dogs
Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. How to Prepare for Lower Refunds During Tax Season …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on what people need to keep in mind when filing for taxes this year. Tuesday Early Morning Weather Forecast. Ed’s Overnight Weather.
Facilities Department Continues to Save Money for Taxpayers
Facilities and maintenance for Marion County is headed up by Chris Nesteby. The department of seven takes care of the maintenance and construction needs for most county owned facilities. Most of the work is performed at Public Health, the courthouse, the law enforcement center, the 3014 building on east Main Street and the 6th Street Annex.
Story County Sheriff Seeking To ID Burglary Suspects
(Story County, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying burglary suspects seen on video January 30th, when the Zearing bar was broken into. On January 31, 2023 the Zearing gas station was also broken into. The vehicle observed during both break ins is described as a tan or gray Chevy 4 door pickup truck with a white topper.
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
Iowa DIA investigating nursing home after report says woman's requests for medical attention were ignored
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is looking into disturbing allegations at a southeast Iowa nursing home. A report shows that one administrator at Windsor Place Senior Living in Sigourney didn't do enough to help a urine-soaked woman who had apparently suffered a stroke. The...
Warren County Health Services Warns of Seasonal Depression
Warren County Health Services is warning residents to be mindful of the “winter blues”, known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a subtype of depression or bipolar disorder that occurs around the same time each year. Seasonal depression typically occurs when the seasons change, and most symptoms begin in the fall and continue into the winter months, and can be caused by he reduced level of sunlight in the fall and winter months may affect an individual’s serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood.. Treating SAD can include beginning light therapy, exercising more, increasing the amount of light at home, meditation and other stress management techniques, spending more time outside, and visiting climates that have more sun.
Many Hands Thrift Market Opening in Indianola This Spring
The new Indianola location of the Many Hands Thrift Market will open this spring. The store will include secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor pieces, kitchenware, toys, and more. The store will also offer specialty items like fair trade and Haitian-made products. Many Hands CEO Tim Brand said in a...
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
High Impact Grant Intent to Apply Forms Due Feb 10th
Businesses and organizations planning on applying for a High Impact Grant from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership have until February 10th to submit an Intent to Apply form. The High Impact Grants are worth up to $25,000, and are for larger investment projects that would not be covered by regular Community Grants worth between $500 and $5,000.
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
