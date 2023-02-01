ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Blistering cold, bitter winds to start the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday morning, for areas mainly to the north of the city where readings are expected to drop to -10 degrees or colder. Wind chills that low may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and hypothermia.
NEW YORK STATE
New Jersey 101.5

After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning

January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Snow showers in play as polar vortex brings bitter cold to NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong cold front will move into the New York and New Jersey region Friday morning, bringing bitter cold air into the tri-state area. Folks can expect snow showers this morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will develop by mid-day as arctic air overspreads the area. Temperatures will be in the low 30s early, then fall through the 20s and into the teens by the evening. Wind chills will be below zero for much of the area.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Tri-state forecast: brutal cold start to weekend

The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. One person dead in Manhattan apartment fire: FDNY. One person was killed in a Washington Heights apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

BITTER BLAST: Arctic windchills in NJ to bring coldest temperatures in months

The wind chill in New Jersey could make conditions feel as if they are below zero. Residents are advised to dress warmly and limit their time spent outside. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the dangerously cold temperatures are expected to last into early Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect for Sussex and Passaic counties until 9 a.m. Saturday.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Tri-state forecast: brutal chill to end the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The polar vortex takes a glancing blow to the tri-state region on Friday. An arctic cold front will bring in the frigid air mass late Thursday night. Wind Chill Warnings and advisories have been issued mainly across areas to the north of the city as the core of the cold moves in by Friday night. Wind Chills in these areas are expected to go down to 10 below 0 degrees or colder, which may cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The good news is that as fast as the cold comes, it will move out pretty quickly. By Sunday, we may already see temperatures on the climb.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers battling frigid temps this weekend

With Friday being the coldest day of the year so far in the New York City, New Yorkers had to take a number of extra precautions to stay safe outside. With Friday being the coldest day of the year so far in the New York City, New Yorkers had to take a number of extra precautions to stay safe outside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How NYers are prepping for the polar vortex

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have had a pretty mild winter — until now. A polar vortex has brought dangerously cold temperatures to the tri-state area for the weekend. PIX11 weatherman Mr. G hit the streets to find out how New Yorkers were preparing for the arctic blast.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Mild day before arctic blast roars in

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Thursday as a strong cold front will approach the region from the north. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind

Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Arctic chill to end the week in tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The wait is over. New York City finally received enough snow early on Wednesday morning to accumulate for the first time this season. The 0.4 inches of snow that fell was the latest first measurable snowfall of the season since records have been since 1869.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend

"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy