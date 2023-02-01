NEW YORK (PIX11) — The polar vortex takes a glancing blow to the tri-state region on Friday. An arctic cold front will bring in the frigid air mass late Thursday night. Wind Chill Warnings and advisories have been issued mainly across areas to the north of the city as the core of the cold moves in by Friday night. Wind Chills in these areas are expected to go down to 10 below 0 degrees or colder, which may cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The good news is that as fast as the cold comes, it will move out pretty quickly. By Sunday, we may already see temperatures on the climb.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO