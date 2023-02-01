Read full article on original website
NY, NJ forecast: Blistering cold, bitter winds to start the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday morning, for areas mainly to the north of the city where readings are expected to drop to -10 degrees or colder. Wind chills that low may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and hypothermia.
N.J. weather: Brutal Arctic blast hits state with record-breaking cold
After an unusually mild January, Old Man Winter is making his presence felt in early February, with a bone-chilling blast of Arctic air sweeping across New Jersey and other parts of the nation Saturday morning. A new record was set at Newark Liberty International Airport early Saturday, when the temperature...
Warmer Sunday for New Jersey, tracking potential storm for next weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.
After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning
January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
Snow showers in play as polar vortex brings bitter cold to NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong cold front will move into the New York and New Jersey region Friday morning, bringing bitter cold air into the tri-state area. Folks can expect snow showers this morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will develop by mid-day as arctic air overspreads the area. Temperatures will be in the low 30s early, then fall through the 20s and into the teens by the evening. Wind chills will be below zero for much of the area.
Tri-state forecast: brutal cold start to weekend
The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. One person dead in Manhattan apartment fire: FDNY. One person was killed in a Washington Heights apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to the...
N.J. weather: Brutal, dangerous cold with below zero wind chills arrives from Arctic blast
An arctic blast that swept across New Jersey around dawn brought some surprise snow showers and chilly temperatures including “dangerously cold” weather Friday night into Saturday with wind chills well below zero. Winds gust as high as 40 mph will make single-digit temperatures feel more like minus 5...
BITTER BLAST: Arctic windchills in NJ to bring coldest temperatures in months
The wind chill in New Jersey could make conditions feel as if they are below zero. Residents are advised to dress warmly and limit their time spent outside. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the dangerously cold temperatures are expected to last into early Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect for Sussex and Passaic counties until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Tri-state forecast: brutal chill to end the week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The polar vortex takes a glancing blow to the tri-state region on Friday. An arctic cold front will bring in the frigid air mass late Thursday night. Wind Chill Warnings and advisories have been issued mainly across areas to the north of the city as the core of the cold moves in by Friday night. Wind Chills in these areas are expected to go down to 10 below 0 degrees or colder, which may cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. The good news is that as fast as the cold comes, it will move out pretty quickly. By Sunday, we may already see temperatures on the climb.
New Yorkers battling frigid temps this weekend
With Friday being the coldest day of the year so far in the New York City, New Yorkers had to take a number of extra precautions to stay safe outside. With Friday being the coldest day of the year so far in the New York City, New Yorkers had to take a number of extra precautions to stay safe outside.
How NYers are prepping for the polar vortex
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have had a pretty mild winter — until now. A polar vortex has brought dangerously cold temperatures to the tri-state area for the weekend. PIX11 weatherman Mr. G hit the streets to find out how New Yorkers were preparing for the arctic blast.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Mild day before arctic blast roars in
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Thursday as a strong cold front will approach the region from the north. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
NJ’s next arctic blast: Timeline of ‘dangerous’ cold and wind
Yup, it's Groundhog Day. Or, as I like to call it, Weather Rodent Day. A friendly reminder that no matter what our furry friend in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has to say, there are still 46 more days until the official start of Spring. (Climatologically, that is the end point for "big snow" events in New Jersey.) Your shadow report from the "prognosticator of prognosticators" is coming up at sunrise.
Arctic chill to end the week in tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The wait is over. New York City finally received enough snow early on Wednesday morning to accumulate for the first time this season. The 0.4 inches of snow that fell was the latest first measurable snowfall of the season since records have been since 1869.
N.J. weather: ‘Dangerous’ cold to blast state this weekend with below-zero wind chills
The last of the light snow that fell over parts of New Jersey overnight is pushing away, setting up two days of seasonable weather before “dangerously cold” temperatures descend upon the Garden State on Friday and Saturday. Snow accumulations around the state remained below 1 inch as of...
About 50 hours of frigid, blustery weather for NJ later this week
Welcome to February! We have officially closed the record books on January — one of the warmest and least snowy ever. Every single day of January featured above normal average temperatures here in New Jersey. February is, on average, our snowiest month of the year. (Although there are very...
Snow coats New York City with first measurable snowfall in Central Park; National Weather Service warns of ice threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Commuters and students are facing a light dusting of snow and possible ice on roads and sidewalks on Staten Island and throughout New York City at the start of the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to forecasters. “Central Park recorded the first measurable snowfall of...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend
"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
