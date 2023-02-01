Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Chilly and breezy today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This evening, we could see a few pockets of heavy rain. Tonight, we will have more widespread rain. By sunrise Friday, the rain should be moving out of South Mississippi, and the cold air will be moving into the area. We will stay dry through the weekend, and it will be cold overnight. Saturday morning lows will be at or below freezing in some areas.
Mississippi Skies: Cloudy skies return today, but what about the chance of rain?
After a sunny Friday gave us a chance to dry out, the northern half of Mississippi will have skies return today with southern parts of the state become cloudy tonight. The good news is that little to no rainfall is expected until next week. How much rain next week? Forecast models aren’t completely in line yet, but it seems as though we may have another stretch of rainy days again. Hopefully, the multiple rivers under a flood warning will have a chance for levels to return closer to normal before the rain moves into Mississippi.
Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way
Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.
Mississippi Skies: Ice, snow threat continues as flooding threat approaches
Even though Mississippi is experiencing some extreme weather right now with winter in the north and spring on the Gulf Coast, it doesn’t matter where one drives the next 24-36 hours, driving conditions will be tough. From ice on bridges to dense fog, many drivers are urged to use...
deltadailynews.com
Entergy Reports Power Outages After Freezing Weather
JACKSON, Miss. — Winter weather has caused power outages for nearly 13,000 customers served by Entergy Mississippi in 45 counties, including the Mississippi Delta. Despite the difficulties posed by several days of freezing rain, cold temperatures, and damage in hard-to-reach areas, restoration efforts have improved and Entergy Mississippi expects to restore power for the remaining customers by 10 p.m. on February 3rd, weather permitting. In some cases, restoration may continue into Saturday. Customers can check for updates on the status of restoration efforts at www.stormcenter.entergy.com.
Power outages stretch across the Mid-South during winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South. After being at nearly 19,000 customers without power about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW reported almost 4,255...
actionnews5.com
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward
National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state
As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
WLOX
Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann discusses next steps for Bonnet Carre Spillway
Children 15 and under can get into the boat show for free. Ja'Colbi Rivers discusses what this multi-million dollar investment means for the Flagship city. We are seeing loads of sunshine today. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be dry and cold with lows in the 30s; some inland areas will be near or even just below freezing. Saturday will be beautiful with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll see an increase of cloud cover. Sunday is expected to also be rain-free but a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Next week, temps will be back in the low 70s with rain chances returning.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 3-5
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 3-5) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Natchez Mimosas and Mortgages – Saturday – Jackson Pilates and Mimosas – Saturday – […]
actionnews5.com
Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
deltadailynews.com
App Available for Road Updates
Cold temperatures and Icy weather continue to affect the area. If you need real time traffic updates about road conditions and tips for safe traveling across the state of Mississippi, download the MDOT Traffic App.
WLOX
Amtrak train crews begin required Gulf Coast training
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
WLOX
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
Comments / 0