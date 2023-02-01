ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
Shore News Network

Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims

BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window

On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in James Blue murder trial claims deadly shooting was self defense

BALTIMORE – The man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police captain took the stand in his own defense on Friday.Yesterday, prosecutors showed the jury the Glock G43X pistol used to shoot James Blue whose wife, Lekeisha, is now a captain for the Baltimore Police Department's Internal Affairs Division.Detectives said James Blue was going about his normal routine when he was killed about a year ago along Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.Blue was shot at close range while he was waiting for a delivery outside of a property that he had recently purchased. He had been on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

District Sentenced to Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Takoma Park Murder, Burglary

A District man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison plus 25 years for the fatal shooting of a Takoma Park man last year. The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 21-year-old Abraham Douglas of Washington, D.C. had been sentenced in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Douglas was convicted last December of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and third-degree burglary.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Essence

D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake

Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app

A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC man arrested, charged with kidnapping

WASHINGTON — A 68-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges after he allegedly grabbed a young girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. DC Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, near Hechinger Mall. Officers claim around 4 p.m., a man in a truck approached a...
WASHINGTON, DC

