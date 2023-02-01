Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open
CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
Bay Net
Chick-Fil-A And Aldi Could Be Coming To Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On February 13, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will review the Golden Beach Development concept site plan. The proposal is for a new shopping center located in the same area as the farmer’s market. The proposal includes a potential 20,599 sq ft...
Bay Net
Spectacular Opening Weekend For The New Rex Theatre!
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It was a spectacular weekend for all of the Rex Theater-goers. The Rex Theatre had their premier opening night on Friday, January 27, 2023, and due to the overwhelming popularity they added a second show on Saturday, January 28th. Both shows sold out quickly. The staff...
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 10am. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
WTOP
Mr. Bake bringing substance and style to Prince George’s Co.
Kareem Queeman’s nickname is Mr. Bake and right now, his career is running way hotter than any of the ovens used to bake his desserts out of a ghost kitchen in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Queeman is someone you might recognize from various appearances on TV shows and Food Network...
Bay Net
CSM Inducts Students Into Region’s Newest Chapter Of Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society
LA PLATA, Md. – Several students were celebrated earlier this month when they were received into the Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society during an inaugural induction ceremony held at the La Plata Campus. The international society invites students to join Delta Phi – CSM’s new chapter of Kappa Beta Delta – because they are in the top 20 percent of their class.
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
Bay Net
Charles County Literacy Council Raises Over $7,000 At Annual Adult Spelling Bee Fundraiser
BRYANTOWN, Md. – This past Saturday night the Charles County Literacy Council held their annual adult spelling bee fundraiser at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown in order to raise money for their organization. Recently, they were denied a grant from the National Book Foundation that would have...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
Bay Net
Pets Of The Week – Eva Longhareia And Marilyn Bunroe
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Chinese New Year 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. The rabbit is said to be a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity. The year 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope. Shelter residents Eva Longhareia and Marilyn Bunroe wanted to let everyone...
Bay Net
Students Compete, Place In VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown
WALDORF, Md. – The Eagles — a VEX Robotics team from North Point High School — was named a tournament champion at the Jan. 21 VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown competition. Lucky Duckies, a community team made up of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in the Southern Maryland Robotics Club, shares the title of tournament champions with North Point. Both teams advance to the Maryland State Robotics Competition March 3 at Dundulk High School.
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Designated January 2023 As National Mentoring Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated January 2023 as National Mentoring Month. Calvert County honors volunteer mentors that consistently demonstrate their commitment to helping youth thrive. Programs such as Calvert Mentors and Community Mentorship foster impactful and healthy relationships, promote communication skills, build...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Bay Net
Calvert County Locations Provide Refuge As Warming Centers During Cold Temperatures
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, reminds citizens that locations throughout the county are open for people who need a warm, dry place to take temporary refuge from the cold. County community centers and library locations are available during regular...
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Bay Net
CSM Nursing Students Revel In Accomplishments, Prove Hard Work Pays Off
LA PLATA, Md. – Fifty-seven new nurses received their nursing pins during a Nursing Recognition Ceremony Jan. 12 as part of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) 2023 Winter Commencement. The graduates chose the Nelson Mandela quote “it always seems impossible until it is done” as their theme, and speakers returned to that idea again and again throughout the ceremony.
