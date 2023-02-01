ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open

CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
TYSONS, VA
Bay Net

Chick-Fil-A And Aldi Could Be Coming To Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On February 13, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will review the Golden Beach Development concept site plan. The proposal is for a new shopping center located in the same area as the farmer’s market. The proposal includes a potential 20,599 sq ft...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Spectacular Opening Weekend For The New Rex Theatre!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It was a spectacular weekend for all of the Rex Theater-goers. The Rex Theatre had their premier opening night on Friday, January 27, 2023, and due to the overwhelming popularity they added a second show on Saturday, January 28th. Both shows sold out quickly. The staff...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 10am. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
ASPEN HILL, MD
Bay Net

CSM Inducts Students Into Region’s Newest Chapter Of Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society

LA PLATA, Md. – Several students were celebrated earlier this month when they were received into the Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society during an inaugural induction ceremony held at the La Plata Campus. The international society invites students to join Delta Phi – CSM’s new chapter of Kappa Beta Delta – because they are in the top 20 percent of their class.
LA PLATA, MD
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
BETHESDA, MD
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style

Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Pets Of The Week – Eva Longhareia And Marilyn Bunroe

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Chinese New Year 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. The rabbit is said to be a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity. The year 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope. Shelter residents Eva Longhareia and Marilyn Bunroe wanted to let everyone...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Students Compete, Place In VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown

WALDORF, Md. – The Eagles — a VEX Robotics team from North Point High School — was named a tournament champion at the Jan. 21 VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown competition. Lucky Duckies, a community team made up of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in the Southern Maryland Robotics Club, shares the title of tournament champions with North Point. Both teams advance to the Maryland State Robotics Competition March 3 at Dundulk High School.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commissioners Designated January 2023 As National Mentoring Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated January 2023 as National Mentoring Month. Calvert County honors volunteer mentors that consistently demonstrate their commitment to helping youth thrive. Programs such as Calvert Mentors and Community Mentorship foster impactful and healthy relationships, promote communication skills, build...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Bay Net

CSM Nursing Students Revel In Accomplishments, Prove Hard Work Pays Off

LA PLATA, Md. – Fifty-seven new nurses received their nursing pins during a Nursing Recognition Ceremony Jan. 12 as part of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) 2023 Winter Commencement. The graduates chose the Nelson Mandela quote “it always seems impossible until it is done” as their theme, and speakers returned to that idea again and again throughout the ceremony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy