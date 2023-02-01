Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saratoga boys outlast Shen, fire alarm to win third straight
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – If you were looking to see a ‘normal’ basketball game between rivals Saratoga Springs and Shenendehowa on Friday night, you came to the wrong place. With the Saratoga boys looking to capitalize after the girls’ team defeated Shen earlier in the night, in...
From Warrensburg to West Point; Army’s getting a good one in Tristen Hitchcock
Over the past five years, Section II athletes have looked across the line of scrimmage, or across a mat, seen Tristen Hitchcock, and known they were in for a long day.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
Union College is ditching its Dutchmen nickname
Union College is planning to retire the Dutchmen mascot and find a new nickname for its athletic teams. An announcement on the Schenectady school’s website says it’s looking for a new name that represents Union’s proud history and bright future. This change is part of a comprehensive...
Schuylerville finalizes school district logo
According to the Schuylerville Central School District, a new logo has been finalized. Up until this point, the district reports they had many logo variations but no consistent use of one in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Pittsfield native achieves "unattainable long shot" with Grammy nomination
PITTSFIELD – A western Massachusetts native is celebrating his first Grammy nomination this weekend. Matt Cusson is up for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella. "I would say around 12:15 my phone starts blowing up. All of a sudden texts, texts, texts, texts, another call," Cusson said, talking about the moment he found out he was nominated. "It always seems like such an unattainable long shot."Cusson paired up with the a cappella group Kings Return. They worked together on a cover of "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees. "I still haven't met them! I think they get...
Flirtin’ With Disaster in Hudson Falls: Molly Hatchet Live at The Strand
HUDSON FALLS — They named themselves after a famous 17th-century axe murderess and released their self-titled debut album in 1978. Molly Hatchet, currently on a world tour, will stage a show at The Strand in Hudson Falls on Friday, March 17. Opening act is southern rock Beatin’ The Odds.
‘title of show’ at Cohoes Music Hall – a small musical with a big heart
COHOES, N.Y. — “title of show” is a small musical that will be loved by anyone who has been involved in a theater production. It is also a work that can be appreciated by anyone who has tackled an impossible dream. It’s being produced by Playhouse Stage...
The Capital Region’s 5 Best Cheesesteaks [RANKED]
How about a little taste of Philly right here in the Capital Region?. And no, I am not talking about rooting for the Eagles in the Superbowl. That would just be wrong and against the fiber of every New York sports fan's being. Unless you work for the Empire State Building!
Siobhan Connally’s Ittybits & Pieces: Wondering what would Jesus do?
I felt empathy for the parents of Saratoga Central Catholic as they rallied to stop an emergency homeless shelter from being operated out of a neighboring property. I really did. It’s not easy to stand up to our fears when it comes to our children. Especially since even the...
'Diverse' Snowman Post Lands Coxsackie School District In Hot Water
A school district in New York is apologizing after a Facebook post about a snowman sparked allegations of racism. In a now-deleted post on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Greene County’s Coxsackie-Athens Central School District included a photo of three students standing next to a noticeably dirty snowman. The caption reads,...
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany
General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
SNAPSHOT: Stewart’s Shops President works shift in Schuylerville, Ballston Lake to celebrate Holiday Match Collections
Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake recently thanked customers and shop partners for their support of the Holiday Match campaign by working a shift in the Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations. The 2022 Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated more than.
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
Man hospitalized, power pole snapped in Troy crash
A section of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ coming in May!
30 years in the making, Dale Baldwin’s grand plan nears fruition at corner of Routes 149, 9L, Qby. If it seems like forever that people have wondered what’s happening with the handsome wooden buildings gradually taking shape at the busy intersection of Routes 149 and 9L in Queensbury, it’s because, in a way, it has.
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
