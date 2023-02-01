PITTSFIELD – A western Massachusetts native is celebrating his first Grammy nomination this weekend. Matt Cusson is up for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella. "I would say around 12:15 my phone starts blowing up. All of a sudden texts, texts, texts, texts, another call," Cusson said, talking about the moment he found out he was nominated. "It always seems like such an unattainable long shot."Cusson paired up with the a cappella group Kings Return. They worked together on a cover of "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees. "I still haven't met them! I think they get...

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO