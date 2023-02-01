ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert

One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Union College is ditching its Dutchmen nickname

Union College is planning to retire the Dutchmen mascot and find a new nickname for its athletic teams. An announcement on the Schenectady school’s website says it’s looking for a new name that represents Union’s proud history and bright future. This change is part of a comprehensive...
SCHENECTADY, NY
CBS Boston

Pittsfield native achieves "unattainable long shot" with Grammy nomination

PITTSFIELD – A western Massachusetts native is celebrating his first Grammy nomination this weekend. Matt Cusson is up for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella. "I would say around 12:15 my phone starts blowing up. All of a sudden texts, texts, texts, texts, another call," Cusson said, talking about the moment he found out he was nominated. "It always seems like such an unattainable long shot."Cusson paired up with the a cappella group Kings Return. They worked together on a cover of "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees. "I still haven't met them! I think they get...
PITTSFIELD, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Flirtin’ With Disaster in Hudson Falls: Molly Hatchet Live at The Strand

HUDSON FALLS — They named themselves after a famous 17th-century axe murderess and released their self-titled debut album in 1978. Molly Hatchet, currently on a world tour, will stage a show at The Strand in Hudson Falls on Friday, March 17. Opening act is southern rock Beatin’ The Odds.
Saratogian

Siobhan Connally’s Ittybits & Pieces: Wondering what would Jesus do?

I felt empathy for the parents of Saratoga Central Catholic as they rallied to stop an emergency homeless shelter from being operated out of a neighboring property. I really did. It’s not easy to stand up to our fears when it comes to our children. Especially since even the...
newyorkalmanack.com

Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany

General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Stewart’s Shops President works shift in Schuylerville, Ballston Lake to celebrate Holiday Match Collections

Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake recently thanked customers and shop partners for their support of the Holiday Match campaign by working a shift in the Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations. The 2022 Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated more than.
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ coming in May!

30 years in the making, Dale Baldwin’s grand plan nears fruition at corner of Routes 149, 9L, Qby. If it seems like forever that people have wondered what’s happening with the handsome wooden buildings gradually taking shape at the busy intersection of Routes 149 and 9L in Queensbury, it’s because, in a way, it has.
QUEENSBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy