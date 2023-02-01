Read full article on original website
Conservation Department Oversees Three Main Parks
Steve Edwards, the Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department, oversees three parks, Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park. His department gave the Marion County Board of Supervisors an overall budget proposed at $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. According to Edwards his department generates roughly 40 percent of the revenue towards his budget. That is right around $700,000.
High Impact Grant Intent to Apply Forms Due Feb 10th
Businesses and organizations planning on applying for a High Impact Grant from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership have until February 10th to submit an Intent to Apply form. The High Impact Grants are worth up to $25,000, and are for larger investment projects that would not be covered by regular Community Grants worth between $500 and $5,000.
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
LDJ’s Facility Expansion Reflective of Overall Company Growth
A local manufacturer has seen significant growth in all aspects of their business — whether it be facilities, sales, or workforce. LDJ Manufacturing hosted leadership from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other local leaders to highlight completion of a 25,000 sq. ft. addition completed in December. President of LDJ Ben Cox says they’ve had rapid growth in their employees that reflects success in their sales of Thunder Creek Equipment, and the expansion has already allowed their production to match that improvement.
Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Discussion on Homelessness Crisis
The Simpson College Culver Public Policy Center is hosting a discussion on facing the homelessness crisis in America later this month. The discussion forum will feature:. Tim Wilson, Moderator — Vice Chair, Iowa Council on Homelessness. Benjamin Darby — Continuum of Care Planner, Rhode Island Housing. Jill Houle...
USDA, Local Leaders Tour LDJ Manufacturing Expansion
A local manufacturer hosted leadership from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and from other organizations that helped support its recently completed expansion. LDJ Manufacturing hosted Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small, State Director Theresa Greenfield, and other USDA leadership, as well as several local groups, for a tour of their facility Wednesday afternoon, led by Operations Manager Chad Van Wyk and Company President Ben Cox.
Knoxville Parks and Recreation Sets Budget Requests
A few of the improvements put into the City of Knoxville parks budget looking ahead for fiscal year 2024 includes a parks shop, a drinking fountain at the Miracle Park, signage and lines to be painted on some tennis courts for pickleball. The budget for recreation was purchasing treadmills and...
Warren County Emergency Management Alert Iowa System
Warren County Emergency Management is asking residents to sign up for Alert Iowa, the state of Iowa’s emergency alert system. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News the system has switched from in years past so those who have signed up for alerts years ago may have to re-apply for emergency alerts. Bass said the alerts can vary from severe weather alerts, to natural disasters, to hazardous materials spills, and can be set for different locations in the county. To sign up for emergency alerts, click below.
Many Projects Going on at the Knoxville Parks
Young’s Park, Auld Park, Edward’s Park, Brooks Garden, Veteran’s Park and East Park, are all facilities Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers takes care of. He also directs operations at the Recreation Center, maintains the Competine Trail as well as oversees Graceland Cemetery. At the recreation...
Warren County Treasurer Reminds Residents of Car Tags Renewals
The Warren County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind residents of payments and responsibilities as we move into spring. Treasurer Julie Dougherty tells KNIA News residents who owe property taxes should take care of that as soon as possible to avoid late fees, and another big thing this spring will be renewing car tags, which can be done online and through the mail. Dougherty also said that if anyone has any questions, they can feel free to reach out at any time and her staff would be glad to help. For more information, click below.
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Tomorrow
The Indianola Public Library is continuing the SOUP-er Bowl tomorrow, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup.
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
Let’s Talk Pella – LDJ Manufacturing Expansion
LDJ Director of Operations Chad Van Wyk and President Ben Cox, as well as Pella Cooperative Electric CEO Doug Stewart, discuss the recent expansion of the manufacturing facility and the USDA’s role in financing the project. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Warren County Health Services Warns of Seasonal Depression
Warren County Health Services is warning residents to be mindful of the “winter blues”, known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a subtype of depression or bipolar disorder that occurs around the same time each year. Seasonal depression typically occurs when the seasons change, and most symptoms begin in the fall and continue into the winter months, and can be caused by he reduced level of sunlight in the fall and winter months may affect an individual’s serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood.. Treating SAD can include beginning light therapy, exercising more, increasing the amount of light at home, meditation and other stress management techniques, spending more time outside, and visiting climates that have more sun.
February is National Cancer Prevention Month
Each February, Pella Regional Health Center recognizes National Cancer Prevention month to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and to help people reduce their risk factors and live healthier, longer lives. According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 100 types of cancer–some more prevalent than...
Pella Library Offering Cake Mix with Pans in February
During the month of February, the Pella Public Library is encouraging patrons to peruse their collection of more than 100 cake pans, and when checked out, that individual can also take home frosting and a cake mix, compliments of Pella Hy-Vee and Pella Fareway. The Pella Public Library offers a...
Many Hands Thrift Market Opening in Indianola This Spring
The new Indianola location of the Many Hands Thrift Market will open this spring. The store will include secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor pieces, kitchenware, toys, and more. The store will also offer specialty items like fair trade and Haitian-made products. Many Hands CEO Tim Brand said in a...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Emergency Management Alert System
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass about the emergency alert system in Warren County. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
