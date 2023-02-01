The Warren County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind residents of payments and responsibilities as we move into spring. Treasurer Julie Dougherty tells KNIA News residents who owe property taxes should take care of that as soon as possible to avoid late fees, and another big thing this spring will be renewing car tags, which can be done online and through the mail. Dougherty also said that if anyone has any questions, they can feel free to reach out at any time and her staff would be glad to help. For more information, click below.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO