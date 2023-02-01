Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: FGR girls claim CHSL title; Skyline boys snap Saline’s win streak
The magical season for Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s girls basketball team continued on Friday. The Fighting Irish used 10 3-pointers to down Warren Regina 44-26 and claim at least a share of the Catholic High School League-Central title.
MLive.com
Signing Day: See where Ann Arbor-area student-athletes are heading for college sports
ANN ARBOR – Dozens of dreams came true this week as Ann Arbor-area student-athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the next level as part of the National Signing Day ceremonies this week. Some of the area’s top athletes will now have a chance...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has another big scoring night in EMU’s OT thriller with Ball State
Emoni Bates had another hot scoring night for Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team on Friday night. The Ypsilanti native scored a game-high 35 points, though in defeat as the Eagles saw their two-game win streak end, 91-90, to Ball State in overtime. Bates notched his fourth 30-point game of...
MLive.com
Shamya Reid spurs Westfield Prep basketball in 70-61 foul-ridden victory over Country Day
REDFORD CHARTER TWP -- The last thing any coach wants to do is send their best player to the bench in the fourth quarter of a close game. When Redford Westfield Prep girls basketball Doc Cornell did that on Thursday night, he had no choice as senior Shamya Reid picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter as Westfield Prep held a narrow 46-45 lead over visiting Detroit Country Day.
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win
The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
MLive.com
East Jackson girls pull away in second half to beat Grass Lake
EAST JACKSON – A little over a minute into the third quarter of Friday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Grass Lake and East Jackson, the Warriors’ Makenna Horodeczny found Olivia Turner in the corner and Turner knocked down a 3-pointer to put Grass Lake in front by a point.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss
NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MLive.com
East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake
EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime
The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG
EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
Michigan hockey player returns to ice after life-threatening illness
Steven Holtz has played in 23 hockey games during his Michigan career and hundreds more at the youth and junior level. But Friday night’s game against Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena felt like his first. The 23-year-old junior defenseman has a new perspective on life after battling for his...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers (2/4/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
After five days off from games, Michigan State returns with one of the bigger games on its schedule. The Spartans play against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden as they look to complete the season sweep of the Scarlet Knights. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial)...
theonlycolors.com
Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball
Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
MLive.com
Michigan State running back transfer joins brother, reunites with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jaren Mangham was preparing for his own game while keeping an eye on his younger brother. While being taped up, the South Florida running back tuned in to watch Jaden Mangham play as a true freshman safety for Michigan State last season. Then those around him noted how unique it would be if the two could team up.
