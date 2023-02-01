ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Shamya Reid spurs Westfield Prep basketball in 70-61 foul-ridden victory over Country Day

REDFORD CHARTER TWP -- The last thing any coach wants to do is send their best player to the bench in the fourth quarter of a close game. When Redford Westfield Prep girls basketball Doc Cornell did that on Thursday night, he had no choice as senior Shamya Reid picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter as Westfield Prep held a narrow 46-45 lead over visiting Detroit Country Day.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win

The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area

JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction: NCAAB picks for Saturday, 2/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The resumes for both Michigan State and Rutgers are pretty solid as we get closer to Selection Sunday. Per the latest Bracket Matrix...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss

NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake

EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime

The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
JONESVILLE, MI
theonlycolors.com

Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball

Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI

