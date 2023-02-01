Aitkin Chamber celebrates ‘Happy Hour!’

Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated “Happy Hour!” on Jan. 25.

Hosted by The Joint Tavern & Eatery, the night featured eats from Upper Lakes Foods.

Outgoing board members were recognized, with Leeann Moriarty receiving a plaque. Other outgoing members include Carolyn Huff of Huff Entertainment Solutions and Skye Fiedler of Green Owl Gallery.

Cindy Chuhanic is the outgoing president. Mark Jeffers from Growth Innovations is stepping up in her place.

The annual chamber’s Winter Wonderama is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11 and will include bonfires, games, ice skating and a chili cook-off. Sign up for the cook-off on the chamber website at www.aitkin.com/chili.

To stay up to date with the latest Aitkin Area Chamber happenings, follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068297272641.