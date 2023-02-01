ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Aitkin Chamber celebrates ‘Happy Hour!’

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4468xv_0kYVa7XQ00

Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated “Happy Hour!” on Jan. 25.

Hosted by The Joint Tavern & Eatery, the night featured eats from Upper Lakes Foods.

Outgoing board members were recognized, with Leeann Moriarty receiving a plaque. Other outgoing members include Carolyn Huff of Huff Entertainment Solutions and Skye Fiedler of Green Owl Gallery.

Cindy Chuhanic is the outgoing president. Mark Jeffers from Growth Innovations is stepping up in her place.

The annual chamber’s Winter Wonderama is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11 and will include bonfires, games, ice skating and a chili cook-off. Sign up for the cook-off on the chamber website at www.aitkin.com/chili.

To stay up to date with the latest Aitkin Area Chamber happenings, follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068297272641.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin City Park Stakeholder input session works on plan

“You guys have a wonderful community,” said Jena Stanton from Confluence during an Aitkin City Park input session held on Jan. 25. Confluence is the design firm that was hired to help redesign Aitkin City Park. The input session hosted stakeholders and was aimed to finalize the concept maps for both the Tibbetts area and the main park. Some of the previous events held to collect opinions from the public...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers drop three

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers dropped three in regular season duals last week on the home mat. Tuesday, the Gobblers fell to the Milaca Wolves 28-37, before losing to the Royalton-Upsala Royals 25-42 and the Mille Lacs Raiders 40-41 in a quadrangular on Thursday. Aitkin won the second match of the quad 70-6 over Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena. The...
AITKIN, MN
KROC News

Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Minnesota Man

Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating the death of a missing Minnesota man. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies located his body about 23 miles west of Brainerd later that day. The deceased man was identified as...
MOTLEY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

15-year-old suffers severe injuries after snowmobile crash near Palisade

PALISADE, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a snowmobile crash Friday. According to a GoFundMe page started by her aunt Jennifer Jerulle, Elizabeth Harwig was heading home on her snowmobile when she was t-boned by a truck with a plow mount going full-speed. The...
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor girls show good scoring balance

Courtney Gauthier scored 18 points and Emma Henderson added 12 as the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team posted a 64-46 victory Tuesday against the visiting Wrenshall Wrens, moving their record to 5-10 on the season. The Mercs had good balance in the scoring as Paige Dean and Violet Brekke each had nine, Josee Kellermann had eight, Claire Geyen had six and Ava Guida had two. The Mercs were just 4-15...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Gobbler girls get crushed

The Pequot Lakes Patriots girls basketball team is currently ranked #5 in class AA this season and showed why as they rolled over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday night 71-21 in Aitkin. They jumped out to a 42-8 lead at half and never looked back. The Gobblers played their second straight game without leading scorer Teagan Piecek and were led by Ella Janzen with eight points followed by Brita Westman and Emma Jacobson with five each, Josie Kostick with two and Bela May with a free...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mercs drop two in a row

The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team finished off a long week dropping a 66-44 matchup Friday night at Carlton. Darian Morgart led the Mercs with 18 points while Ethan Bohn added 12. Kaiden Kellermann chipped in with seven, Isaiah Serfling had five and Sam Metzen had two. The Mercs were 14-25 from the line while the Bulldogs were 14-23. The Mercs fall to 3-10 with the loss. McGregor 16 28...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
427
Followers
661
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy