WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
iheart.com
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WIOD.com via BocaNewsNow.com) — Delta Airlines is investigating the removal of a Hasidic Jewish man from a Fort Lauderdale to NYC LaGuardia flight, apparently over his hat. In video posted to social media, the man is seen being escorted from Delta Flight 1541 -- in Fort...
South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral
HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists repeatedly as she tries to fend him off. He stops for a moment, and another boy quickly jumps in to take...
NBC Miami
6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol
Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
NBC Miami
‘I Want Him to Be Strong': Wife Staying Hopeful After Mechanic Shot in Miami Gardens
A South Florida wife and mother is praying for her husband to come home after he was shot last week in Miami Gardens. For the last week, all Lucimara Gomes can think about is her husband. "I want him to play with my kids,” Gomes said. “I want him to...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
Click10.com
Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
Miami New Times
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a red liquid...
4 arrested in string of car burglaries in Doral
MIAMI - Authorities apprehended four suspects on Friday believed to be connected to a string of car burglaries in Doral."The city of Doral does not play when it comes to this," said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. "We urge folks to think twice before committing a crime in this city."Las Brisas was one of the Doral community's thieves targeted in their series of break-ins the past few weeks. One of the families burglarized shared they stole more than just personal belongings, but their peace of mind. "That it can happen here is very disheartening," said a resident wishing to remain...
wflx.com
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police unveil new cruiser in honor of Black History Month
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police unveiled a brand-new police car in honor of Black History Month. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales were on hand at Thursday afternoon’s unveiling, as they came together to remember and honor history. “This is a beautiful collaboration...
cw34.com
Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
NBC Miami
Woman Not Guilty in Alleged 2012 Murder-for-Hire Killing of Ex-Boyfriend in Cutler Bay
A woman accused of arranging the murder of her ex-boyfriend in Cutler Bay more than a decade ago was found not guilty Friday. A 12-member jury on Friday exonerated 33-year-old Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca in the July 2012 killing of 25-year-old Richard Vasallo. Authorities had said de la Caridad-Fonseca arranged...
flkeysnews.com
Weather alert: ‘Multiple hazards’ in effect for Miami area. What the forecast says
The National Weather Service in Miami issued alerts for “multiple hazards” this weekend in South Florida — one day after Miami set a new high temperature record Friday for the day of 87 degrees. That beat a record set in Miami of 85 degrees on the same...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade officers searching for suspects in 2 separate shootings on I-95
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on Interstate 95 that led to road closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, at around 3:15 a.m., Thursday.
NBC Miami
Discover Black Heritage: The Revitalization of Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
If you're searching for history in Fort Lauderdale, go no further than the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. But don't drive too fast - if you blink, you may miss it. Sistrunk Boulevard is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish Provident Hospital - the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. Community leaders say at one point, this was once a thriving Black business and professional district during the early 20th century.
