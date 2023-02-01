ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral

HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists repeatedly as she tries to fend him off. He stops for a moment, and another boy quickly jumps in to take...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol

Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase

Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a red liquid...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

4 arrested in string of car burglaries in Doral

MIAMI - Authorities apprehended four suspects on Friday believed to be connected to a string of car burglaries in Doral."The city of Doral does not play when it comes to this," said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. "We urge folks to think twice before committing a crime in this city."Las Brisas was one of the Doral community's thieves targeted in their series of break-ins the past few weeks. One of the families burglarized shared they stole more than just personal belongings, but their peace of mind.  "That it can happen here is very disheartening," said a resident wishing to remain...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveil new cruiser in honor of Black History Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police unveiled a brand-new police car in honor of Black History Month. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales were on hand at Thursday afternoon’s unveiling, as they came together to remember and honor history. “This is a beautiful collaboration...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward, Miami-Dade officers searching for suspects in 2 separate shootings on I-95

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on Interstate 95 that led to road closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, at around 3:15 a.m., Thursday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Discover Black Heritage: The Revitalization of Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

If you're searching for history in Fort Lauderdale, go no further than the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. But don't drive too fast - if you blink, you may miss it. Sistrunk Boulevard is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish Provident Hospital - the first hospital in Broward County for the Black community. Community leaders say at one point, this was once a thriving Black business and professional district during the early 20th century.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

