What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
Syracuse Football: Next coach up at Cuse as coaching carousel continues
Sports are a crazy business, and my subject today is Syracuse football. For most sports teams, the offseason brings change. College sports especially since barring a medical exception, college players only play 4-5 years maximum. But coaching can also be just as tumultuous. Being a coach comes with the knowledge...
How to stream Syracuse lacrosse vs. Vermont: Season opener won’t be on TV
The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team begins its 2023 regular season against the Vermont Catamounts at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, February 4 (2/4/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Vermont will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Boston College | Time, TV channel, free live stream
A slumping Syracuse Orange takes on the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on Saturday, February 4 (2/4/2023) at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) and other live TV services.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
When Joe Girard needs a big game, Boston College is there to help (updated ACC basketball stats)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joe Girard has been held to fewer than 10 points in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game stretch Nov. 22-29 earlier this season. He’s been a reliable scorer for the Orange throughout his career, and his team can’t afford too many nights when he is off the mark.
Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew Buffalo, but not the coach who’s a ‘mom away from home’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair and her roommates just couldn’t get warm. They put on their winter coats, but that wasn’t enough. The heat to their dorm room at the University of Buffalo had gone out, and maintenance wasn’t going to be there until the morning.
Syracuse vs. Boston College basketball predictions: CBB Picks today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Syracuse is struggling coming into today’s contest, having lost three straight games and essentially being eliminated from at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament....
Orange Weekly: Syracuse fans comment on Boeheim’s presser behavior, SU lax begins (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Things are getting busy on the Syracuse sports slate. Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball are trying to work out postseason resumes as the calendar flips to February. Orange fans had a lot to say about Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference antics as well. The...
Will Mark will start in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Saturday: ‘He wants the opportunity to shine’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s lacrosse has settled on the man who’ll man its net this season, at least to start. “I’m pretty comfortable that Will Mark, a certain preseason All-American, has demonstrated that he’s a good goalie, and he wants the opportunity to shine here at Syracuse,” coach Gary Gait said Wednesday.
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Benny Williams is back at Syracuse basketball practice after taking personal time off
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams returned to Syracuse practice today after taking some personal time off from the Orange basketball program. Williams, a sophomore forward, did not play in the Orange men’s loss to Virginia on Monday. SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward that Williams took “a personal day” and would be back with the team on Wednesday. SU did not practice Tuesday.
5newsonline.com
Is it time for Syracuse and Jim Boeheim to part ways? | Locked on College Basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For 47 seasons, the Syracuse Orange basketball program has been led by coach Jim Boeheim, a legend in college basketball's history dating back to the early days of the Big East Conference. But at age 78, with a pedestrian team heading toward an NIT appearance, and...
insidetheloudhouse.com
4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum
At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
sujuiceonline.com
2024 running back Ohifame Ijeboi says Syracuse is ‘at the top of my list’
2024 Ohifame Ijeboi is a jack of all trades. For starters, Ijeboi works hard in the classroom, and holds a 3.7 GPA. He’s also a versatile athlete, starring in football, basketball and track at Penn Charter in Pennsylvania. The 6-foot, 190-pound Penn Charter (PA) athlete was named First Team...
Syracuse cornerbacks coach Chip West officially hired to same position at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football cornerbacks coach Chip West has officially been hired to the same position at Wake Forest. Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson and the program announced the move via press release Thursday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported just over two weeks ago on Jan. 18 that West was being targeted for the position.
Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 27; Low: 20. “Dangerously cold” wind chills on way; 5-day forecast. Woman plans to file lawsuit over Armory Square arrest: Uniyah Chatman is shown in a hospital with injuries suffered when she was arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square, according to her lawyer Jesse Ryder, who provided the photo. Chatman has filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown claiming police brutality, alleging that Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman said in the complaint she suffered a severe head injury, facial and head cuts, and back and neck injuries; a family member said she has been released from the hospital. Syracuse police have released videos showing the arrest. Ryder said that Chatman plans a lawsuit. The Citizens Review Board has said it will investigate the complaint.
