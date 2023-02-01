ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College Foundation awards scholarships

The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Albert. Peytan Butler, G.E. and Lois Alban Academic Scholarship. Kolton Maneth,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy