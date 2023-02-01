ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Building ‘likely a total loss’ in West Knoxville fire, KFD says

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A vacant commercial building along Lonas Drive in Knoxville caught fire Wednesday and crews with the Knoxville Fire Department began working the scene around 3 a.m. The roadway on which the building is located was closed until just before 9 a.m.

According to KFD, Wednesday at 2:55 a.m., Knox County E-911 Center received a report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Drive and the caller told dispatchers they saw fire shooting from the roof of the structure. Crews responded to the scene, seeing heavy fire and smoke conditions and launched an exterior-only defensive attack.

1 dead, car crashes into bridge pillar on I-40

KFD says the building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and is likely a total loss; the building was vacant at the time of the fire and is up for sale.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fD5g3_0kYVYGp600
    (Photo: KFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8Wcc_0kYVYGp600
    (Photo: KFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZjTO_0kYVYGp600
    (Photo: KFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEbIZ_0kYVYGp600
    (Photo: KFD)

Knoxville Fire Department Investigators were still on the scene working to determine a cause. KFD asks that if anyone has any information about the fire, they are encouraged to contact the Knoxville Fire Department Arson Hot Line at 865-637-1386 or email KFDARSON@Knoxvilletn.gov . All information can be anonymous.

By 6:20 a.m., KFD said the fire was out and crews would be conducting an “extensive overhaul of the building. Lonas Drive will likely be closed for approximately two more hours.”

The building is the site of the former El Típico Market.

WATE

WATE

