k100country.com
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
Recycling Today
Property in northwest Ohio considered for new MRF
The city of Toledo, Ohio, and the Lucas County Solid Waste Department are a step closer to bringing a material recovery facility (MRF) to the city after Toledo City Council heard a proposal to move the project forward. A report from the Toledo Blade says during an agenda review ahead...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
pointandshoreland.com
Next seniors dine out Monday, Feb. 13
On January 10, 25 seniors from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano restaurant on Monroe Street. The next senior dine out will be Monday, February 13, at LaFiesta, 2500 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo. Meet at the restaurant at 4:30 p.m., as transportation is on your own.
13abc.com
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
pointandshoreland.com
Attention all City of Toledo water customers
On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes: February 2023
Another great coffee shop has popped up in downtown Toledo. The Flying Joe, which originally launched at Levis Commons, can now also be found at 215 N. Summit St. Suite C, in the same building as Balance Pan-Asian Grille. In addition to coffee and tea drinks, the menu includes pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Open weekdays 7am-2pm, closed weekends. theflyingjoe.com/
bgfalconmedia.com
Director of Public Safety announces new changes
Director of Public Safety Michael Campbell shared updates within the BGSU Police Department and other areas regarding campus safety. The BGSU Police Department has hired three new officers. One starts this Friday as he is already certified in the state of Ohio and the other two will be headed to the police academy on Feb. 13.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment
TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
Kroger Enters Clinical Trials
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network in conjunction with Kroger's first trial in active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network and...
13abc.com
National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease. Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.
13abc.com
TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
