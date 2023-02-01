ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings. Tamin Lipsey added eight rebounds and 10 assists.
AMES, IA
Great Bend Post

KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
Great Bend Post

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas inmate accused in theft of guns from rural home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy