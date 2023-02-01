Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Minnesota State Mankato’s Good Thunder Reading Series Hosts Poet, Novelist, Visual Artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Good Thunder Reading Series will host poet, novelist and visual artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the series’ fourth event of the 2022-2023 academic year. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West graduate who made the switch...
hot967.fm
Monday, Feb. 6: Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Upward Bound at Minnesota State Mankato
Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq,...
hot967.fm
BEC History Center to View Documentary on MLK in Mankato
The Blue Earth County Historical Society invites the public to the History Center to view the documentary MLK 11.12.61 on Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. Recounts Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, his visit to Mankato in 1961 and his legacy in Mankato and beyond. On Nov. 12, 1961, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Mankato, Minnesota. While here, he gave two sermons at Centenary United Methodist Church and a speech at Mankato High School.
hot967.fm
Three People Found Dead In Bloomington
(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
KEYC
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
hot967.fm
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Announces Results
The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that $77,000 will be donated to the 67 non-profit organizations that assisted with the event this past year. “Year 10 was very successful in our eyes, even with us having to close 2 nights because of weather,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “The generosity of the visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights never ceases to amaze us.” Wojcik added.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
bringmethenews.com
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault
The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
KIMT
3 arrested after 3 southern Minnesota juveniles overdose
MANKATO, Minnesota - Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple drug overdoses involving juveniles. Authorities said two of the three who overdosed have been released from the hospital while the other remains in critical condition. Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg,...
connectbiz.com
It’s All in the Family
Herman Manufacturing is a family-owned, family-run business. Pictured above are four generations of the Herman Family. Pictured, from left to right are John P. Herman, Joann Schroeder, Mark Herman, Zack Kuhns and John F. Herman. There is something special about a business that has stood the test of time. For...
