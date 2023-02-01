ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SELF

CDC Warns Against OTC Eye Drops Linked to 50 Infections in 11 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after the over-the-counter eye drops were linked to 50 reported infections, as well as one associated death. Though a recall hasn’t been initiated yet, per EzriCare, both doctors and their patients should immediately stop using the product until the CDC’s investigation is complete, according to a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
GreenMatters

What Is Bacterial Meningitis? This Infection Took the Life of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Recently, illustrious rock guitarist Jeff Beck was pronounced dead after contracting bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. His sudden death has brought to the forefront of the conversation the severity of an infection like bacterial meningitis. Many are wondering what bacterial meningitis is, how it’s contracted, and how someone seemingly healthy like Beck could die from it.
WNCT

Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Gonorrhea Strain that Resists Many Antibiotics Identified in the U.S.

Public health officials have identified a novel variant of the sexually transmitted disease; the first of its kind in the country Public health officials are expressing concern over two cases of gonorrhea found to resist a variety of antibiotics; the first time a strain of this nature has been identified in the United States. The strain, discovered in Massachusetts, showed resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics. Both cases (unrelated to each other) were eventually cured with ceftriaxone, the antibiotic currently recommended to treat gonorrhea. "The discovery...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Weather Channel

Eye Drops Recalled After Being Linked To Infections, Vision Loss, 1 Death

The eye drops were linked to drug-resistant infections in 12 states. At least 55 people were infected. Five people lost their eyesight, and one person died. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Eye drops linked to an...
UTAH STATE
Healthline

Your FAQs Answered: Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis) for Parents

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes dry, itchy skin and other skin symptoms. The most common type of eczema is atopic dermatitis. It affects an estimated. in the United States. Most people with this condition first develop symptoms in infancy or childhood. If your child has eczema, taking...
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Korea reports ‘gradual increase’ in Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in recent years

A joint symposium on by the control of spread of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) was held with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Korean Neurological Society Saturday. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a type of (transmissible spongiform encephalopathies) TSE or prion disease that occurs in humans and is...

