Dandridge, TN

Dandridge postal employee hailed as a hero

By Melissa Greene
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3suA_0kYVX70100

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Dandridge postal employee will receive the Postmaster General Hero Award for preventing a scam against an elderly customer.

Katrenia Foster, a retail associate, will be honored in a ceremony on Feb. 10 at the Dandridge Post Office.

The postal service said in a press release that Foster was assisting an elderly customer who was sending a personal check via Priority Mail Express “to allegedly secure her winnings from Publisher’s Clearance House.”

“Foster immediately became concerned and informed her supervisor of her suspicions about this transaction,” the press release states. “Foster prevented the customer from being scammed.”

The Postmaster General Hero Award, one of the most prestigious honors for postal employees, is given to “those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.”

East TN news

Tennessee District Manager Omar Coleman and Dandridge Postmaster Jeffrey Gambrell will be in attendance.

Comments / 3

Valentina Nino
3d ago

thank you for being her protector and for loving your community we need more people like you please don't ever stop being awesome you are Amazing lots of love from my family to yours God bless you dear this recognition is very well deserved for this lady

Reply
3
 

WATE

WATE

