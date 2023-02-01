The Liberal Area Chamber of Commerce was in Topeka this week selling our community to the rest of the state. I can’t thank these community leaders enough for the time they spend telling our story to others across the State. It really makes a difference when legislators talk to you. We all connect with others in different ways. Sometimes you can make that connection in a way others can’t. I encourage all of you to take the time to reach out to your elected officials whenever you have the chance.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO