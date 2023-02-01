ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
The Associated Press

Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
datafloq.com

Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech

(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
maritime-executive.com

Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers

An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
Idaho State Journal

First small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Jan. 19 in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. ...
theevreport.com

StoreDot and Circulor Partner to Track Sustainable Battery Supply Chain for EVs

Herzliya, Israel and London, UK – StoreDot, a leading provider of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Circulor, the global leader in supply chain traceability solutions. The collaboration aims to track the source and CO2 emissions of the raw materials used in the production of StoreDot’s battery cells and its manufacturing process, ensuring sustainable and responsible sourcing.
Nevada Current

It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ship-technology.com

MOL and Nagasaki Prefecture reach partnership agreement

The firm is working with Nagasaki Prefecture for the development of a supply chain for renewable energy in Japan and abroad. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has struck an alliance with the Nagasaki Prefecture Department of Industrial and Labour Affairs to encourage the development of renewable energy projects and shipbuilding-related industries.
ship-technology.com

GTT gets funds from Bpifrance to design on-board CO₂ capture system

GTT will develop an on-board CO₂ capture technology that will capture at least 30% of alternative fuel CO₂ emissions. Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has secured €4.66m in funding from Bpifrance to design an on-board CO₂ capture system as part of the MerVent 2025 project. The funding...
aircargonews.net

Lufthansa Cargo goes greener with fuel saving technology for B777Fs

Lufthansa Cargo’s first Boeing B777 freighter modified with a surface technology that helps save fuel and reduce emissions has taken flight. The carrier will begin equipping all its B777Fs with the technology starting from this year. Developed by Lufthansa Technik and German chemical company BASF, AeroSHARK is a surface...
ship-technology.com

ForestWave acquires Symphony Shipping and its Ecobox fleet

With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a total of 248.197dwat. Shipping company ForestWave has concluded the purchase of Symphony Shipping and its fleet of eight Ecobox vessels for an undisclosed amount. With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a...
ieefa.org

European Pressurized Reactors: Nuclear power’s latest costly and delayed disappointments

The five European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) designed by French utility EDF have all suffered unanticipated issues that have led to costly delays and soaring price tags. The issues with the EPRs underscore the findings of a 2020 Massachusetts Institute of Technology analysis that found successive iterations of a new nuclear design generally cost more than the original project.
marinelink.com

Keppel to Deliver Guyana-bound 'Mega' FPSO to SBM Offshore in 1Q

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine said Wednesday it was on track to deliver a "mega" floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023. This is the third FPSO that Keppel Shipyard is delivering to SBM Offshore and will be chartered to the...
informedinfrastructure.com

US Department of Energy finalizes $2.5B loan for EV charging manufacturing facilities

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office’s (LPO) closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, was assisted by JLL. The loan will help finance the construction of three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Warren, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy