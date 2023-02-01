Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
CNBC
BP says demand for oil and gas will drop dramatically by 2050 in 'decisive shift'
The share of fossil fuels as a primary energy source will fall from 80 percent in 2019 to between 55 and 20 percent by 2050, according to BP's annual energy outlook report. Renewables' share will grow from 10 percent to between 35 percent and 65 percent over the same time period.
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
First small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Jan. 19 in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. ...
theevreport.com
StoreDot and Circulor Partner to Track Sustainable Battery Supply Chain for EVs
Herzliya, Israel and London, UK – StoreDot, a leading provider of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Circulor, the global leader in supply chain traceability solutions. The collaboration aims to track the source and CO2 emissions of the raw materials used in the production of StoreDot’s battery cells and its manufacturing process, ensuring sustainable and responsible sourcing.
Greenpeace activists scale Shell oil platform in the Atlantic Ocean as company announces record profits
Activists from the campaign group Greenpeace have boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean and scaled a Shell oil platform that is currently being transported to the North Sea.
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
ship-technology.com
MOL and Nagasaki Prefecture reach partnership agreement
The firm is working with Nagasaki Prefecture for the development of a supply chain for renewable energy in Japan and abroad. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has struck an alliance with the Nagasaki Prefecture Department of Industrial and Labour Affairs to encourage the development of renewable energy projects and shipbuilding-related industries.
ship-technology.com
GTT gets funds from Bpifrance to design on-board CO₂ capture system
GTT will develop an on-board CO₂ capture technology that will capture at least 30% of alternative fuel CO₂ emissions. Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has secured €4.66m in funding from Bpifrance to design an on-board CO₂ capture system as part of the MerVent 2025 project. The funding...
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo goes greener with fuel saving technology for B777Fs
Lufthansa Cargo’s first Boeing B777 freighter modified with a surface technology that helps save fuel and reduce emissions has taken flight. The carrier will begin equipping all its B777Fs with the technology starting from this year. Developed by Lufthansa Technik and German chemical company BASF, AeroSHARK is a surface...
ship-technology.com
ForestWave acquires Symphony Shipping and its Ecobox fleet
With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a total of 248.197dwat. Shipping company ForestWave has concluded the purchase of Symphony Shipping and its fleet of eight Ecobox vessels for an undisclosed amount. With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a...
Boston Metal gets $120 million investment for its decarbonization of steel production
Boston Metal, a company working to fully decarbonize steel production, Friday announced a $120 million investment led by multinational steel company ArcelorMittal S.A.
ieefa.org
European Pressurized Reactors: Nuclear power’s latest costly and delayed disappointments
The five European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) designed by French utility EDF have all suffered unanticipated issues that have led to costly delays and soaring price tags. The issues with the EPRs underscore the findings of a 2020 Massachusetts Institute of Technology analysis that found successive iterations of a new nuclear design generally cost more than the original project.
marinelink.com
Keppel to Deliver Guyana-bound 'Mega' FPSO to SBM Offshore in 1Q
Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine said Wednesday it was on track to deliver a "mega" floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023. This is the third FPSO that Keppel Shipyard is delivering to SBM Offshore and will be chartered to the...
Phys.org
Scientists probe the source of stochastic occurrence of super-knock in engines running on hydrogen/methane fuels
In a study published in Combustion and Flame, researchers investigated the impact of non-thermal reaction chemistry on the propagation of combustion fronts for a H2-CH4 fuel mixture burning in air within a bounded domain, representing an idealized engine cylinder. Previous work has shown that in some combustion environments, the H...
informedinfrastructure.com
US Department of Energy finalizes $2.5B loan for EV charging manufacturing facilities
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office’s (LPO) closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, was assisted by JLL. The loan will help finance the construction of three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Warren, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan.
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s-6 F2 satellite built by Airbus arrives on Airbus’ Beluga for launch in Florida
The second Airbus-built Inmarsat-6 geostationary telecommunications satellite (I-6 F2) has arrived on board an Airbus Beluga at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ready for its launch in February. The second satellite of the Inmarsat-6 generation is based on Airbus’ Eurostar E3000 spacecraft and will be the 58th Eurostar E3000...
Comments / 0