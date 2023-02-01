Read full article on original website
WIBW
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
WIBW
Competency exam ordered for Wanamaker assault suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of assaulting several people at stores and in traffic along Wanamaker Rd. will undergo a competency exam. Zunzella McBride’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday was put on hold when the judge granted the defense’s request for the order. Prosecutors did not object.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
WIBW
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
WIBW
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2021 traffic death of 6-year-old girl in Brown County
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12 months of probation after her conviction of vehicular homicide in a 2021 Brown County crash that killed a 6-year-old Sabetha girl. KNZA Radio reports that Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, was...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay reacts to high number of 2023 killings in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Since the start of 2023, there have been 7 killings in Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay commented on this high number, saying he is saddened by the numerous incidents. “I can’t recall a singular month during my time as a prosecutor, where we have had this many homicides,” said Kagay. […]
Police shoot, kill man after responding to overdose call in KCK Friday night
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot and killed a person on Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue.
‘Bosco’ the bloodhound allegedly stolen from Topeka home, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for help from Shawnee County residents in locating a stolen bloodhound Friday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that a 14-year-old bloodhound named Bosco was allegedly stolen from a home in the 5500 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd. on Jan. 28. The SNSO […]
WIBW
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an outstanding robbery suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Munoz, 24, is wanted in connection to a Shawnee Co. Robbery this weekend. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the case’s detective at 785-251-2224 or Stephanie.Dickens@snco.us, the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
31 days, 7 murders: January 2023 turns deadly for Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is ending the first month of the new year with an unusually high number of murders. Tuesday, Jan. 31 marked the seventh murder in the capital city so far this year after a man was shot and killed in Southeast Topeka. In 2021, the TPD reported 14 homicides occurred in the […]
WIBW
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, which occurred Saturday morning near downtown Topeka, authorities said. The arrested man was identified as Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka. Officials said Wilson was arrested in connection with the death of Jason...
1350kman.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
Emporia gazette.com
Cervantes found, police say
A man who was reported missing by Emporia Police last week has been found, an officer said Thursday. “He has been located,” Capt. Lisa Hayes said of the hunt for Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22. She provided no other details. Cervantes had been missing since Wednesday, January 25. The Kansas Bureau...
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
