Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
BBC

FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy

Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
sporf.com

Club World Cup referee gives first mic’d up official VAR decision reasoning

The FIFA Club World Cup enjoyed a football first after the referee of a game between Al Ahly and Auckland City announced to the stadium the reason why he changed a decision via a VAR consultation. Ahead of the latest edition of the tournament, FIFA announced that referees would be...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Have Met With Agent Of Udinese Defender Rodrigo Becao Who Is Top Target To Replace Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report

Inter consider Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao to be the main target to replace Milan Skriniar in the summer, and have already met with the Brazilian’s agent. This according to Italian news outlet Calcoiomercato.com, who report that the current Friulani defender has emerged as the Nerazzurri’s main objective as they look for a right-sided defender to take the place of Skriniar for next season.
sportstravelmagazine.com

Australia, New Zealand ‘Disappointed’ by Women’s World Cup Saudi Sponsorship

In a week that showcased the level of interest the FIFA Women’s World Cup has this year, the federation in charge of the event is under criticism for a report that it will be partnering with Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority as an official sponsor. The soccer governing bodies...
wtaj.com

LIVE: Sounders Make Club World Cup Debut vs. Al Ahly

Seattle became the first MLS side to qualify for the global club competition, and it begins its journey against a storied Egyptian club. It’s finally time for MLS to take part in the world’s biggest international club tournament. The Sounders, winners of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, take...
SEATTLE, WA

