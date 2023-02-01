Read full article on original website
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Why are Al Hilal representing Asia at the FIFA Club World Cup even though they have not won last season's AFC Champions League?
Al Hilal will compete at the FIFA Club World Cup as Asia's "representatives" rather than its champions, but why is this the case?
Flamengo fly to Club World Cup dreaming of beating Real Madrid and ending run of European dominance
This might amaze and even perplex supporters of European sides, but for a South American team there is nothing bigger than the FIFA Club World Cup.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?
At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona, Manchester United Stars Among Football’s Top Scorers, Stat Shows
Lionel Messi has shown this 2022-23 season that he still has plenty of football left. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old displayed that there’s high-quality football in his boots. After the Argentine scored a goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over...
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
U.S. sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup
The United States swept Uzbekistan on Saturday to advance to the group stage of the Davis Cup finals.
Report Claims Manchester United Among Teams Still Involved In European Super League
A new report has claimed that Manchester United are one of the many teams still involved in the European Super League.
Soccer-World Cup ambassador says Saudi sponsorship would be 'disempowering' for women
MELBOURNE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Former New Zealand international Maia Jackman said Saudi sponsorship of the Women's World Cup would be in "complete opposition" to female empowerment and set back her work as an ambassador for the tournament.
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Retires From International Soccer With France
The 29-year-old's announcement on Thursday came as a shock to many because he had been a leading candidate to replace Hugo Lloris as France captain.
FIFA Women's World Cup hosts 'disappointed' about Saudi Arabia's reported sponsorship of tournament
Australia and New Zealand's soccer federations say they are "disappointed" about Saudi Arabia's reported sponsorship of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Soccer-Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ex-Australia international and former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd has accused soccer's governing body of a lack of understanding of the women's game amid reports Saudi Arabia's tourism authority will sponsor the Women's World Cup.
'Impossible' for Barcelona to sign Haaland, Mbappe due to finances - LaLiga president Tebas
LaLiga president Javier Tebas said it's "impossible" for Barcelona to sign top players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next season.
The Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup heroes looking to cause another upset at the Club World Cup with Al Hilal
Having starred in Saudi Arabia's historic World Cup win over Argentina, several Al Hilal players will look to do the same at the Club World Cup.
BBC
FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy
Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
sporf.com
Club World Cup referee gives first mic’d up official VAR decision reasoning
The FIFA Club World Cup enjoyed a football first after the referee of a game between Al Ahly and Auckland City announced to the stadium the reason why he changed a decision via a VAR consultation. Ahead of the latest edition of the tournament, FIFA announced that referees would be...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Have Met With Agent Of Udinese Defender Rodrigo Becao Who Is Top Target To Replace Milan Skriniar, Italian Media Report
Inter consider Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao to be the main target to replace Milan Skriniar in the summer, and have already met with the Brazilian’s agent. This according to Italian news outlet Calcoiomercato.com, who report that the current Friulani defender has emerged as the Nerazzurri’s main objective as they look for a right-sided defender to take the place of Skriniar for next season.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Australia, New Zealand ‘Disappointed’ by Women’s World Cup Saudi Sponsorship
In a week that showcased the level of interest the FIFA Women’s World Cup has this year, the federation in charge of the event is under criticism for a report that it will be partnering with Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority as an official sponsor. The soccer governing bodies...
wtaj.com
LIVE: Sounders Make Club World Cup Debut vs. Al Ahly
Seattle became the first MLS side to qualify for the global club competition, and it begins its journey against a storied Egyptian club. It’s finally time for MLS to take part in the world’s biggest international club tournament. The Sounders, winners of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, take...
