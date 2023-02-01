ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill man accused of stealing $1k from AutoZone

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0kYVWkSs00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saugerties Police have arrested the man they believe stole over $1,000 in merchandise from AutoZone back in October. According to a news release, it happened on Oct. 30, 2022, at the Ulster Avenue store.

When officers got to the store, they say, Jason Jackson, 40, of Catskill had already gotten away with the goods. After a months-long investigation, he was arrested Monday afternoon.

Jackson was charged with felony grand larceny, processed at Saugerties Police headquarters, and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear on February 13 in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court.

