House Ag Committee Chair Encouraged by Walz Budget
The chair of the Minnesota House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee is encouraged by the budget proposed by Governor Walz. Representative Samantha Vang says one of the recommendations is more funding for Ag BMP loans:. “These are loans to support projects and practices to protect our air and water.”. Vang...
MN Senate passes 2040 carbon-free electricity bill, sends to governor
100-percent of Minnesota’s electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040, under legislation the Minnesota Senate passed just before midnight and sent to Governor Tim Walz, who has said he’ll sign it. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick says Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage, if they have to buy “renewable energy credits” from other states to meet the goal:
Gov. Walz Signs CROWN Act
(St. Paul, MN) — “Black Minnesotans deserve to live and work free from discrimination.” That’s what Governor Tim Walz said after signing the CROWN Act into law yesterday. The act makes it illegal to discriminate against natural hairstyles and textures, such as braids, locks, and twists.
Senate Advances Bill To Increase Teachers Of Color In Schools
(St. Paul, MN) — State lawmakers are advancing a bill to get more teachers of color into Minnesota schools. Currently, nearly 40-percent of students identify as people of color, compared to just six-percent of the state’s teachers. The proposed policies would strengthen parts of the Teachers of Color Act and would earmark one-hundred-million-dollars in grants and scholarships for recruiting teachers with diverse backgrounds, as well as allowing hiring bonuses for out-of-state teachers to move to Minnesota.
Pro-life groups considering next steps after Walz signs abortion rights bill
Pro-life advocates are considering next steps after Governor Tim Walz signed a bill putting the “fundamental right” to abortion into Minnesota law. Former State Representative Tim Miller with Pro-Life Action Ministries says Minnesota government is fostering a permissive society:. “Moving forward I think it’s absolutely, absolutely important for...
Bill Restoring Voting Rights for Felons Passes Minnesota House
(St. Paul, MN) — Felons would be able to vote again after they finish their jail or prison time, under a bill the Minnesota House passed last night (Thursday). Saint Paul Democrat Athena Hollins told members, “Denying individuals the right to vote is downright un-American…. They’ve served their time. They’ve been deemed safe enough to return to our communities.” Republicans say felons’ voting rights should not be restored until they’ve completed parole and paid all fines and restitution. Democrats are moving a companion bill forward in the Minnesota Senate.
MN House to vote on restoring voting rights for felons who have completed their prison terms
Restoring voting rights to felons who have served their prison time — one of Democrats’ signature initiatives for the 2023 legislative session — is up for debate and a vote this afternoon (330pm start) in the Minnesota House. The bill cleared its final committee Monday, chief author Cedrick Frazier from New Hope contending…
DNR Proposing Increases For Fishing Licenses, Boat Registrations, Park Passes
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of the projected budget surplus to put toward infrastructure. Governor Walz says he’s including about 110-million in this year’s budget for , but officials say more is needed to protect the state’s wildlife.
