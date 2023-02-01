ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Government probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

By The Associated Press
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJDBk_0kYVW4fj00

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.

Biden administration wants credit card late fees slashed to $

The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries, according to a document posted Tuesday.

NHTSA says it will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences of the trim pieces flying off the vehicles.

Public health emergency for mpox officially ends

The investigation could lead to a recall, but so far there hasn’t been one.

Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military. It would be brought down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered. That’s according to four U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted North Carolina camping spot

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy